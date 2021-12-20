21 Products New Moms Swear By
We've had a slew of baby and wedding news here at Brit + Co, which has made Zoom calls very celebratory. And it has me thinking back to that precious yet challenging newborn time when you're just learning as you go. So I reached out to the new moms as well as the more seasoned ones to ask which products got them through their first year. Here's a roundup of our favorites, whether you're a mom to be, a new mom, or simply baby shower shopping for someone you love. These finds will simplify her days so she can focus more on the joy of baby and those sweet first-year milestones.
UpBring Worry-Free First Year Kit
These curated kits by Selfmade alum Lisa Wojcik-Kiser are the perfect solution for new parents who aren't sure what products will/won't work for their baby. (We gifted them to Brit + Co sales director Kamelle Cornell this year and she's in love!). UpBring offers multiple options for baby essentials in a subscription kit (this one here offers six kits for your first year). You then pick and choose from different brands/types of teethers, bibs, pacifiers, wipes, no-slip bowls, etc.
"The idea came to me because I literally was like 'I wish someone would just curate what I needed for my baby and then send me various types of things so I could try them," said Wojcik-Kiser. "It was such a backwards process of buying all these things for someone who you've never met before. And as you go through parenthood you realize more and more how your child becomes their own person with their own preferences."
BABYBJÖRN Baby Carrier Mini
This personally is the one thing I absolutely loved as a new mom - walking around the parks of San Francisco with my babe napping in her BabyBJÖRN against my chest and eventually facing front and exploring the world around her. It's a must IMO! You can use the Baby Carrier Mini from day one and adjust as your baby grows. It's made in three different fabrics (mesh, soft jersey, and woven cotton) and meet the requirements of OEKO-TEX Standard 100, Class 1 for baby products.
DYPER All-Natural Vegan Diaper Cream
You'll find uses for diaper rash cream way past the baby stage for moisturizing and soothing sensitive skin; this vegan diaper rash cream is infused with olive and jojoba oil and free of phthalates and parabens for baby's delicate skin.
Halo Sleepsack Swaddle
Skip the middle-of-the-night swaddle routine with this easy-to-wrap sleepsack and swaddle. It features adjustable fasteners for a perfect fit and an inverted zipper for easy diaper changes.
Beaba Food Maker
When your baby is ready to start eating solids, this food maker is the perfect steamer, blender, reheater, and defroster all in one. The glass bowl holds up to five cups of food and is easy to clean to boot.
Snoo Smart Sleeper Rental
You can buy a Snoo, which gently rocks and soothes your baby to sleep, or just rent as you need those first couple months. "It really helped us big time especially when he was fussy," says Kamelle.
Skip Hop Stroll & Go Portable Owl Baby Soother
This portable white noise machine attaches to the car seat and stroller and goes wherever you and baby go. Play nature sounds or one of two melodies (Brahms’ Lullaby and Sunrise Lullaby) to soothe baby and lull her/him to sleep when it's time.
KiwiCo Panda Crate
We love STEM-minded KiwiCo kits at Brit + Co for any age. The Panda Crate is designed for those early years to help baby play, explore, and tinker with developmentally appropriate activities.
Etsy Baby Moses Basket with Pad
These are the sweetest baby baskets for the design-minded mom. Hand-woven from 100% straw grass, they can be used anywhere around the house for baby to sleep in comfort and style.
The First Forty Days: The Essential Art of Nourishing the New Mother
Let's not forget caring for mom too. This book focuses on those first 40 days of motherhood and provides nourishing and calming recipes (like healing soups and lactation-boosting teas) and encouraging advice for navigating the challenges around the postpartum period.
The perfect new mom gift: she can wear this iconic jacket proudly with her mini in tow for a comfy stable come spring.
Lansinoh Postpartum Recovery Essentials
You hear a lot about pregnancy and labor but very little about postpartum recovery. Let's talk about it: Labor is tough on the body and it takes time to heal yourself while you're learning to care for your baby (and losing sleep along the way). Prepare for that period with three must-have products: an upside down wash bottle for making bathroom trips more hygienic and comfortable, herbal postpartum spray to sooth the area, and hot + cold therapy packs to provide relief from perineal, hemorrhoidal, and c-section discomfort.
JuneBug Essentials Postpartum Tea
This organic tea is designed with exhausted new moms in mind. It contains calming, anti-inflammatory, and mood-boosting herbs, like stinging nettle, alfalfa, rosehips, lemon balm and lavender, to restore mom every day.
Hatch The Everyday Nursing Bra
These wireless nursing bars are as functional as they are stylish, and comfortable to boot. The clasp opens up with one hand too, making it easier to feed baby (especially nice when you're just learning to breastfeed).
Frida Mom Breast Care Self Care Kit
For moms who choose to breastfeed, doing so can be hard on the breasts (clogged ducts, soreness, infections, and chafing are all pretty common). This kit helps new moms care for their breasts during the process with a 2-in-1 lactation massager, instant heat breast warmers, and breast masks for lactation and hydration.
DockATot Lounger
Brit + Co cofounder Anjelika Temple is a big fan of the DockATot lounger, an award-winning multifunctional docking station for babies 0-8 months old. It's great for supervised lounging, playing, cuddling, diaper changes, and tummy time.
Babyganics Unscented Diaper Wipes
These wipes are an essential even into the toddler and kid years (keep one in the car and the diaper station). Made without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, artificial dyes or fragrances, these organic and non-allergenic wipes will be your go-to for all the cleanups (and sometimes even yourself!).
Playtex Diaper Genie Complete Pail
It's not a sexy giftm but it is one of the most essential — and I have gifted more than one of these to new moms to keep diapers and diaper smells at bay.
Esembly Cloth Diaper Try-It Kit Reusable Diapering System
For moms who are curious about reusable cloth diapers this organic starter kit is a great gift to try it out before committing long-term. Kit includes three organic cotton inners, one waterproof outer, upcycled drawstring storage bag, diaper-cleaning detergent, and samples of organic and cloth-friendly skincare.
Hatch Belly Oil
Hydrate and reduce the appearance of stretch marks with this quick-drying and pretty-in-a-bottle belly oil.
The Doula Deck for Expecting & New Moms
Los Angeles-based doula Lori Bregman helps new moms through all the stages of new motherhood with a collection of daily meditations, exercises, and affirmations. Self-care ritual, check!
What are your go-to mom essentials? Share with us @BritandCo and we'll add here!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.