'Best of the Best' is your next dance show (and Netflix show!) obsession.

Best of the Best comes from director Lena Khan and writers Prashanth Venkataramanujam & Hasan Minhaj, which in and of itself tells me this series is going to be good.

The show follows two gals who have been best friends since they were kids: Maya and Anjali (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia). When they get to college, they decide to join the competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team at UCLA. But while dancing is full of joy and fun, it turns out that winning the U.S. Championship is a little more catty and cutthroat than they expected.