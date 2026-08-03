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Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Netflix Show 'Best of the Best' is For the 'Dancing With the Stars' Obsessed

best of the best netflix
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Aug 03, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Netflix's new series Best of the Best is perfect for anyone who's always craving a new season of Dancing With the Stars. I binge watched the entirety of Never Have I Ever this summer, and in addition to listening to "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals on repeat (THAT insane kiss between Devi and Paxton totally rewired my brain) I have totally been missing seeing Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on my screen. Well, great news! She's in a brand new Netflix show that you can stream next month.

Here's everything you need to know about Best of the Best before it hits Netflix.

'Best of the Best' is your next dance show (and Netflix show!) obsession.

Best of the Best comes from director Lena Khan and writers Prashanth Venkataramanujam & Hasan Minhaj, which in and of itself tells me this series is going to be good.

The show follows two gals who have been best friends since they were kids: Maya and Anjali (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia). When they get to college, they decide to join the competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team at UCLA. But while dancing is full of joy and fun, it turns out that winning the U.S. Championship is a little more catty and cutthroat than they expected.

And Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is just one member of the 'Best of the Best' cast.

the best of the best

Netflix

The Best of the Best cast is truly incredible, and we'll see stars like Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), Priyanka Kedia (Disclosure Day), Ankur Rathee (Single Papa), Janina Gavankar (The Vampire Diaries), Chaneil Kular (The Revenge Club), Shreya Navile (When the Music Changes), and Hasan Minhaj (It Ends With Us).

They're joined by Becky Alex, Lilly Singh, Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi, Saara Chaudry, and Sasha Bhasin.

You can stream the new show on Netflix on September 18, 2026.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more TV news and Netflix updates.

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