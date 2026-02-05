We have entered the month of love, and there's no better time to curl up with a lineup of new Netflix shows. Because, honestly, there are very few things I love as much as lying in bed with my newest binge watch (and a bar of chocolate, of course). After the first part of Bridgerton season 4 and the first season of Finding Her Edge last month, it feels like Netflix couldn't level up, but of course they are!

From hilarious reality shows to sweeping romances to thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat, here are the best Netflix shows to watch in February 2026.

Is It Cake? Valentines — Stream on Netflix now Netflix The Valentine's-themed season of this hilarious Netflix show brings three baking couples into the kitchen to see just how realistic they can make these tasty treats. Plus, this time around there are games for the viewer (and a cash prize for the bakers, duh).

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 — Stream on Netflix now Netflix Based on The Law of Innocence book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, the new episodes follow Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo) during the most challenging case he's ever had: proving he didn't murder a former client. According to the official synopsis, the team "must unravel Sam’s final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA’s office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey’s own past."

Cash Queens — Stream on Netflix now Netflix If you love Oceans 8, then this new Netflix show is for you. The series follows five women who decide to disguise themselves as men and rob a bank. But it's a lot easier said then done, and soon they're on the run from both police and gangsters. No big deal.

Love is Blind season 10 — Stream on Netflix February 11, 2026 Netflix In the latest installment of this Netflix reality show (hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey), contestants are once again agreeing to get married without ever meeting their future spouse (that's a concept I still can't believe!). As they plan their wedding and test their physical connection, these couples will find out if love actually is blind — and whether their connection is strong enough to keep them together.

The Art of Sarah — Streaming on Netflix February 13, 2026 Netflix This mystery show follows Sarah Kim, who's set on making a name for herself no matter what...even if her entire persona is built on a lie. We also meet Mu-gyeong, a detective hot on her trail who's determined to find out the truth of who she really is.

Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model — Stream on Netflix February 16, 2026 Netflix Get a brand new peek behind the curtain of one of the most iconic reality shows of all time: America’s Next Top Model. We all know that aspects of this series did not age well, but this new Netflix show dives right into all the drama and controversy like you've never seen before.

The Night Agent season 3 — Stream on Netflix February 19, 2026 Netflix In his latest assignment, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is after a Treasury Agent responsible for killing his boss and stealing classified information. Working with a journalist, and avoiding assassins, Peter has to get to the bottom of all the secrets before the government pays the price.

Bridgerton season 4 part 2 — Stream on Netflix February 26, 2026 Netflix Bridgerton season 4 part 2 has a lot of questions to answer: how will Sophie (Yerin Ha) and Benedict (Luke Thompson) get back on good terms? How will Eloise (Claudia Jessie) make it up to Hyacinth (Florence Hunt)? Do Lord Anderson (Daniel Francis) and Lady Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) have a future together? Well, we know that we're getting the steamy bathtub scene, so at least there's that.

Follow Brit + Co on Instagram for more deep dives into your favorite Netflix shows!