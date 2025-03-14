Florence Pugh's Netflix Drama Is Coming Soon — & Your AP English Teacher Will Def Approve

No matter how much you love reading, classic books can feel incredibly intimidating. The language can be hard to understand and the story can be hard to follow. Sometimes I've had to reread the same page multiple times to figure out what's going on. But with prestige TV and more grounded storytelling, book-to-movie adaptations like Wuthering Heights and Anne With an E are giving us new looks at stories that have been around for hundreds of years. And now we can add East of Eden to the list!



Adapted from John Steinbeck's 1952 novel, the story serves as a recreation of the Biblical story of Cain and Abel, marked by family relationships and generational betrayal. Netflix is bringing us a limited series, and the best part is that it'll be led by We Live in Time actress Florence Pugh. Whether East of Eden is one of your favorite books, or you've never picked it up, this is one TV show you're going to want to tune into.

Here's everything we know about Florence Pugh's East of Eden, coming to Netflix soon.

'East of Eden' on Netflix brings the "shocking" story to a new generation. Amazon East of Eden follows "the multi-generational Trask family saga explored from the perspective of the standout female character Cathy Ames," according to TUDUM. The story ranges from the Civil War to World War I and mainly revolves around brothers Adam and Charles, and Adam's sons Caleb and Aaron. This Great American Novel deals with everything from guilt and freedom to love and acceptance, with the consistent desire for greatness that a lot of Americans feel at one point in their life or another.

Universal Pictures The seven-part TV show will be written by Zoe Kazan (She Said), whose grandfather Elia Kazan wrote the script for the original 1955 movie adaptation. “In the process of bringing this family saga to life, the resonance of my own familial connection to the material has not been lost on me,” Kazan told TUDUM. “But it is Steinbeck’s writing — personal, shocking, profound, and free — that has kept me enthralled by East of Eden since I first read the book as a young teen.” “Zoe’s thoughtful and artistic vision pays homage to her grandfather's revered film adaptation while beautifully honoring and introducing new audiences to a true canon of American literature,” Peter Friedlander, Netflix's Vice President of Scripted Series said. “She is an inspiring, creative force and we can not wait for everyone to see what she and Jeb, alongside the brilliant cast led by Florence Pugh, bring to screen.”

The 'East of Eden' cast features your favorite actors. Marleen Moise/Victor Boyko/Robert Okine/Getty Images The East of Eden cast has some of the best contemporary actors around, including: Florence Pugh ( Dune 2 , Thunderbolts* ) leads the cast as Cathy Ames

( , ) leads the cast as Cathy Ames Christopher Abbott stars as Adam Trask

stars as Adam Trask Mike Faist plays Charles Trask

plays Charles Trask Hoon Lee stars as Lee

stars as Lee Tracy Letts plays Cyrus Trask

plays Cyrus Trask Martha Plimpton plays Faye

plays Faye Ciarán Hinds stars as Samuel Hamilton

stars as Samuel Hamilton Joseph Zada stars as Cal Trask

stars as Cal Trask Joe Anders plays Aron Trask

When can I watch East of Eden? John-Mark Smith/Pexels East of Eden is coming to Netflix soon, and the New Zealand Herald reports the show's aiming for an "early 2026 release." Check back here for more news on the official release date!

Where is East of Eden being filmed? Aneta Hartmannová/Pexels Florence Pugh and the rest of the East of Eden cast have been filming around New Zealand, including Harbourside, Scottish Hall, and Ōamaru Squash and Badminton Club (via New Zealand Herald) even though the story is set in California. The first set leaks appeared on the internet in January 2025, and show off everything from Florence's incredible costumes to plenty of horses.

This post has been updated.