Summer is going to be a wonderful time in TV land, and I'll always be grateful for good summer shows. Netflix's lineup through the end of August has some shows that I'm definitely bookmarking; from the return of some fan favorites (like Ransom Canyon season 2) to some brand new debuts, this is one summer we'll remember for a long time.

Here are 6 new Netflix shows premiering this summer 2026.

Sweet Magnolias season 5 — Watch on Netflix Now Netflix Sweet Magnolias season 5 will feature plenty of romantic moments, but it's also chock full of friendship and family, which I'm always happy to see.

Harlan Coben's I Will Find You — Watch on Netflix June 17, 2026 Netflix This new Netflix show follows David Burroughs (Sam Worthington), who ends up in prison after his son is murdered. But when David finds out his son might actually be alive, he has to figure out how to break out of prison to find him...

Oasis — Watch on Netflix June 19, 2026 Netflix Oasis is the perfect summer show if you ask me: drama, beach vibes, romance. The show is set as a luxury resort paradise, which turns into a nightmare when police start investigating a missing person.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 – Watch on Netflix June 25, 2026 Netflix Avatar season 2 finds Aang (Gordon Cormier) team up with Katara and Sokka to convince the convince the Earth King to help them in their fight against the Fire Tribe.

Little House on the Prairie – Watch on Netflix July 9, 2026 Netflix This Netflix show feels like the perfect combination of classic nostalgia and a fresh series. It tells the story of the Ingalls family as they move out from Wisconsin to Kansas — and all the danger, adventures, and community waiting for them.

Ransom Canyon season 2 — Watch on Netflix July 23, 2026 Netflix Ransom Canyon season 2 has a lot to deliver on after that insane season 1 finale. I need Quinn (Minka Kelly) and Stanton's (Josh Duhamel) relationship status ASAP — and I need to know what's up with Yancy's (Jack Schumacher) secret wife, like, yesterday!

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