When it comes to purchasing waterproof shoes, my goal is always to find a pair that’s equal parts stylish as it is practical. This specific task is not as easy as it looks, honestly, but that’s precisely why I’ve done my careful research to round up the absolute best pairs of waterproof shoes that will look like a million bucks while simultaneously getting the job done. In this case, we want shoes that are waterproof, so they won’t get all messed up and worn out in rainy weather. Ready to get caught in the rain with these bad boys? I know I am!

Scroll on to shop 7 of my favorite pairs of waterproof shoes for rainy days and beyond!

Hoka Hoka Clifton 9 GTX Too cute to be true! These Hokas are simply to die for when it comes to the unique, high-quality appearance, as well as their outstanding efficiency when you’re caught in the rain. Be prepared for the aggressive flurry of compliments from passer-bys when you wear these things. Too cute to be true! These Hokas are simply to die for when it comes to the unique, high-quality appearance, as well as their outstanding efficiency when you’re caught in the rain. Be prepared for the aggressive flurry of compliments from passer-bys when you wear these things.

Sam Edelman Sam Edelman Laguna Chelsea Boots Sam Edelman strikes again with these adorable boots that are insanely water-resistant.

SOREL SOREL ONA AVE Low Waterproof Sneaker s Being the short queen I am, I’m never opposed to adding some height to my footwear, but it can be difficult when it comes to waterproof shoes. Fortunately, this pair by Sorel does just the trick. I love the flattering shape and high-quality appearance. So cute!

Vessi Vessi Weekend Shoes How are these shoes so water-resistant? You can step in all the puddles, and magically, they’ll remain in tip-top shape. It’s wild. I love them so much, especially for hikes.

Hunter Hunter Original Short Rain Boots While they're adorable and bound to look chic with any outfit, my favorite quality of these rain boots is their sheer comfort. I’m someone who likes to go on insanely long walks around the neighborhood, so prioritizing comfortable footwear is essential during my journeys.

REEF REEF Water Vista Higher Sandals These waterproof platform sandals come in a variety of colors and add a good amount of height. Score! I love how effortless they feel on my feet, like I can travel miles in these bad boys without any complaints.

Saucony Saucony Ride TR2 GTX Okay, but how cute are these? I’m a runner, so I’m always looking for a good pair of shoes that will make my workouts easier. Saucony's Ride TR2 GTX shoes do just the trick.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more of the best shoes for your style!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.