The 5 Types Of Winter Shoes That Should Be In Every Closet
Winter is undoubtedly here (boo, snow and cold!), but a whole new wave of weather means it’s time to step up not only your layering game, but your shoe game, too. From stylish tall boots to cozy lined house shoes, these 5 types of winter shoes are simply the perfect pairs to get you through the season in style.
Check out the 5 must-have winter shoe styles to keep your winter wardrobe looking and feeling fresh this year!
Free People
1. Tall boots
Tall boots are just that girl when it comes to winter outfits. They truly wear well alone, but for wintertime, they look especially stunning when you layer ‘em up with leggings or tights.
Jeffrey Campbell Katrina Pull-On Tall Boots
Free People
There are quite a few variations in design when it comes to tall boots, so you could snag them in a moto, cowboy boot, or sleek style.
Tecovas
Whatever tall boot style speaks to you the most and will be most practical for your needs will be perfect!
Blundstone All-Terrain Thermal Chelsea Boots
Blundstone
2. Snow boots
Snow boots are honestly non-negotiable if you live somewhere, well, snowy.
Sorel Tivoli V Faux Fur Lined Waterproof Boots
Nordstrom
Snow boots are designed with the cold in mind, so they’re often expertly insulated and boast reliable textured soles that won’t fail you on slippery ice.
Nordstrom
Sorel, UGG, Hunter, and Blundstone make some of my favorite snow boots since they still look effortlessly stylish, all while keeping your feet safe and warm!
SeaVees
3. Clogs
Where would I be without my clogs?! Seriously – they’re super helpful if I need to run a quick errand or take my dog for a brief walk outside. The best part about clogs is they’re extremely easy to put on and take off – no time for traditional laces over here!
I thoroughly enjoy this gardening-inspired pair from SeaVees because the soles are fitted with a good amount of traction to keep me from slip-sliding when I have to go out in the snow. They’re also waterproof, keeping my feet dry with every step.
Chaco Ramble Water Resistant Puffer Clogs
Nordstrom
Puffer styles like these are especially great if more warmth is what you’re seeking this season.
DSW
I also can’t recommend these Chacos clogs enough, since they’re remarkably durable and perfect for year-round wear.
Adidas
4. Reliable sneakers
Sneakers are a must no matter the season, but having a pair for winter can really depend on your season-specific needs. Whether it’s a running sneaker that’s primed for the gym’s treadmills or a more fashion-forward design that you want to rock with all of your ‘going out’ outfits, there’s a winter sneaker for everyone.
New Balance
I tend to shop sneakers for winter in more toned-down color palettes, since I typically wear more monochromatic ‘fits when the weather’s gloomy. I really adore my New Balance 530's since I can easily take them from a workout to a night out.
Nordstrom
5. Cozy house shoes
Finally, cozy house shoes should be a given when it comes to winter. I surely spend more time at home around this time of year, and when I’m hibernating, my toes get annoyingly cold! I know I'm not the only one, too.
Dearfoams Chloe Soft Knit Clog Slippers
Amazon
That’s where a good slipper or house shoe comes in – they exist to protect your feet from the elements, ensuring you stay cozy all season long.
