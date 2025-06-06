The experience of buying a pair of shoes expecting them to last years and years only for them to crap out within a couple months is nothing short of aggravating. If you’re ready to move on from flimsy pairs and desperate fixes, it’s time to invest in high-quality pairs you know will make it through tons of wear and tear. Trust me – putting down more money up front is worth it for the comfort and longevity of not only your footwear, but your feet, too!

Speaking from experience, these four made-to-last shoes are 100% worth the investment.

Chaco 1. Chaco Z Strap Sandals I’ve owned myChaco Z Strap Sandals for about eight years now, and nothing – I truly mean nothing – has gone awry. No breakage, fraying, or degradation. I’ve worn them on countless casual weekends, park days, city walks, camping trips, and even swims in the creek! As far as the straps on these babies go, they’re totally non-invasive and easy to adjust if they loosen or tighten up randomly, thanks to Chaco’s unique strapping design. The soles are made of a thick and durable rubber that can truly tackle any kind of terrain, too.

Meredith Holser Even though the Chaco Z Strap Sandals come in so many colors nowadays, I haven’t felt the need to splurge on a new pair because these are so reliable and honestly feel just like new, even though they’ve been in my wardrobe for nearly a decade!

Merrell 2. Merrell Moab 3 Boots In the vein of more outdoorsy shoes, I also have been thoroughly impressed by the durability of my Merrell Moab 3 hiking boots over the past five years I’ve owned them. Though they are fairly broken in from numerous Colorado and Utah adventures, they still offer the same support and safety now as they did on day one.

Meredith Holser I tend to opt for the boot style for hikes since they’re fitted with more ankle support, adding stability to each step. The brown and purple colorway I currently own is also super nice for hiding dirt and debris, which I think adds to their longevity (even though looks aren’t always my first priority on the trail).

Meredith Holser I also own the lower-profile Moab 3’s and find they’re wonderfully supportive and durable for long walks – or even wearing as a street style with some jeans and a cute top. I really adore the traction on the bottom of these shoes (and on all of Merrell’s pairs), plus the Vibram soles help add some much-needed support for anything I’m up to.

Doc Marten 3. Dr. Martens Jadon Boots MyDr. Martens Jadon Boots are yet another pair of shoes I’ve owned for over five years now, and they’re still going strong. Because Dr. Martens crafts the majority of their shoes with real leather and durable rubber soles, they are undeniably made to last. Whether it’s a boot, loafer, or work shoe, this brand’s pairs will stand up to the test of time and tons of wear, like they have for me.

Meredith Holser One note I’ve heard about Dr. Martens over the years is that some people are irked by the included insoles, so if you need extra support, I recommend pairing them with some reliable inserts tailored to your needs. I added some to mine a couple of years ago, and it made all the difference not only in their comfort level, but how much wear I get out of ‘em – ideal for fall and winter outfits, concerts, and more!

Birkenstock 4. Birkenstock Arizona Sandals Though I haven’t owned a pair of Birkenstock sandals personally, I have been adjacent to the hype surrounding them for a long time. Before they were truly trendy, my dad wore his Birkenstock Arizona Sandals for nearly 15 years. All that time passed before he really needed to upgrade, which is insanely impressive. That pair must have seen hundreds of miles worth of walking, so many different weather conditions, and occasions. Since Birkenstocks are often made using genuine leather or suede up top and cork for the soles, they really stand up to time and wear!

