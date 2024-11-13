The Best Drugstore Eyeliner Is SO Good — It Didn't Even Budge When I Cried
TBH, I have a roster of all-star beauty products I swear by. From the best cream blush to the lipstick I can't stop buying, my routine has officially become effortless. But, what if I told you I've been using an eyeliner that'll make you want to part ways with your tried-and-true favorite? And what if I told you it's so inexpensive that you won't believe how well it works?
Since I have your attention, let's have a nice girl-to-girl chat about the best drugstore eyeliner that didn't leak when I boohoo-cried over a movie recently. 👀
- The best drugstore eyeliner: e.l.f. Cosmetics No Budge Retractable Eyeliner
- A smudge-proof, felt-tipped favorite: wet n wild Mega Last Breakup Proof Liner
- A waterproof wonder: Milani Stay Put Matte Eyeliner
- For the more detail-oriented: NYX Epic Ink Liner
- A runner-up pencil pick: Maybelline TattooStudio Eyeliner Pencil
Okay, what's the tea on the best eyeliner?
The best drugstore eyeliner I've been using is by none other than e.l.f. Cosmetics. I've talked about their amazing Power Grip Primer (a dupe for Milk's Hydro version), but this No Budge Retractable Eyeliner deserves it's own spotlight. I've tried other brands that I thought were good, but a funny incident that counted as an early pregnancy sign is what earned this one's place in makeup kit.
I usually never cry while watching sad movies, but a random movie night in May 2020 ended with me running into the bathroom and bursting into tears over a distressing scene. My fiancé and I were still in the dating phase, so he was confused about what happened, but luckily made sure I was okay. He even commented on the fact that my eyeliner wasn't running down my face which I filed in the back of my mind.
So, how is it so different from other eyeliners you've tried?
I'm glad you asked! e.l.f's No Budge Retractable Eyeliner is considered to be the "ultimate eye pencil" because it's not only waterproof, but it's also retractable. I don't know about you, but I'm not a fan of sharpening eyeliners. It's a personal preference that's led me to something that feels super easy to use.
The other thing I like about it is how smooth it glides onto my water line. I've poked myself in the eye more times than I'd like to admit, but haven't had that problem with this product. It's also incredibly pigmented so I get an amazing color payoff that frames my brown eyes perfectly.
I'm fairly light-handed while applying it because I love a 'softer' look, but you can apply as much pressure as you're comfortable with!
You know I have to ask: how do other customers feel about the best drugstore eyeliner?
With other 22,000 reviews on Amazon, this eyeliner has a 4.4 rating where over half of the reviews have given it 5 stars. Why?
- "I love with this eyeliner that it can be a very thin line or a heavy line. You can smudge it and make it very soft. It's very very workable and I love it!"
- "This is very easy to use. It's reasonably priced and I can't tell that it's a cheaper product than those you would find at Sephora. I will definitely be purchasing again."
- "As a 77 year old woman, eye area can be sensitive and I like this eyeliner because it is a softer texture and does not make me stretch my eyes"
- "For a few dollars, I purchased the Elf eyeliner and it is marvelous! It has the richest pigment! Truly, it is a ten, and 'less than ten dollars' and most importantly, cruelty-free!"
- "I finally found an eyeliner that doesn't smudge ! I have hooded eyelids and really struggle with makeup coming off because of the way my eyes are shaped. I wore this eyeliner for a wedding and I didn't have any smears! I loved the color too."
- "Love this Eyeliner! It's perfect and lasts a long time. My new favorite. My other go-tos were letting me down. This is perfect! Goes on smooth, lasts all day, looks good. Worth it!"
Shop The Best Drugstore Eyeliner Here!
The best drugstore eyeliner: e.l.f. Cosmetics No Budge Retractable Eyeliner
Hopefully the above raving sealed the deal for you on this amazing eyeliner!
More Drugstore Eyeliners I Recommend & Why
A smudge-proof, felt-tipped favorite: wet n wild Mega Last Breakup Proof Liner
If I wasn't such a fan of a pencil formula, this breakup proof liner would be my go-to. Someone on wet n wild's marketing team knows breakups and tears go together like two peas in a pod so why not create something that's smudge-proof? You won't experience any flaking or cracking with this product either, just 16 pure hours of sharp lines that could do damage if your ex dared to look in your eyes.
A waterproof wonder: Milani Stay Put Matte Eyeliner
This eyeliner's bottle lets you know how long you'll be able to wear it which is an added bonus IMO. There's up to 17 hours of waterproof liquid-to-matte formula in this teeny bottle which says a lot. Ever heard of the saying, "Big things come in small packages?" If not, meet the eyeliner that proves how accurate this statement is.
For the more detail-oriented: NYX Epic Ink Liner
Waterproof and liquid liner may not sound like they go together, but NYX has taken great care to make sure they do. Most customers on Amazon end up keeping it which lets you know how good it is, but I don't mind convincing you a little more.
It has a precise tip to help you achieve the cat eye you've been trying to master for years and dries to a matte finish. Just be mindful not to poke yourself in the eye because it's not as forgiving as a pencil formula!
A runner-up pencil pick: Maybelline TattooStudio Eyeliner Pencil
Clearly I just said I don't prefer eyeliners that to be sharpened, but I'll only make an exception if the pencil doesn't have a sharp point in the package. You'll still get the same smooth application as e.l.f's No Budge version, but Maybelline promises to give you up to 36 hours of wear with this product. I haven't worn makeup beyond 24 hours so I can't vouch for that, but it lasts throughout a school or work day.
