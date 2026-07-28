All Hail the Queen! Zendaya's 6 Best 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Outfits

It's no secret that Zendaya and Law Roach are the most powerful duo in style right now (and arguably maybe ever). Not only did they break the internet with her premiere looks for The Odyssey, which you can see in theaters now, but they've been juggling the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour at the same time! These looks continue to get better and better, which is no surprise.

Keep reading for all of Zendaya's best Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere looks and see the movie in theaters July 31, 2026.

Zendaya wears Ashi Studio for the Los Angeles 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' premiere. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Zendaya finished the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour with a black gown from Ashi Studios that features a very voluminous skirt and a neckline that looks like a spider's pedipalps (via People) instead of a regular halter neckline that comes around her neck. It's no surprise that the final look for BND is creative and memorable; that's basically Law Roach's MO.

Zendaya in Ashi Studio for the Mexico City 'Spider-Man' fan event. Eloisa Sanchez/Getty Images Zendaya's latest look (which she wore on July 20) is definitely one of the more dramatic approaches to her method dressing. The Ashi Studio couture gown has lace and fringe detail that subconsciously nod to spider webs and provide some nice textural contrast to the satin finish of the rest of the dress. And we can't overlook the bangs! A huge fan theory is that Z has been teasing MJ's death with all this funeral black...and this latest look doesn't help.

Zendaya's Spider-Man Tee Shirt for the 'Brand New Day' Paris photocall. Aurore Marechal/Getty Images When Zendaya showed up in Paris in a $35 tee that Law Roach found on eBay, the style world basically stopped. I'm obsessed.

A Giorgio Armani Dress for the Rome Premiere Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Zendaya's spiderweb dress, and her hair and makeup, totally remind me of the 1930s. There's no better place for Old Hollywood glam than a red carpet premiere.

Zendaya Wears Christian Cowan for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' in Spain. Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images Zendaya's strapless black dress might be my favorite of all her Spider-Man: Brand New Day outfits. It's the perfect balance of feminine, edgy, and classy. And the fitted bodice against the fringe skirt is the ultimate visual contrast. I'm obsessed.

Zendaya Wears a 1997 John Galliano Dress in London Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing UK The details on Zendaya's gorgeous John Galliano dress are a mix between a spiderweb and constellations and I can't stop looking! Maybe it's a nod to the fact Peter and MJ are written in the stars? We know Tom Holland and Zendaya are ;).

What do you think about Zendaya's Spider-Man: Brand New Day outfits? Let us know in the comments and follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more updates on all things Zendaya!

This post has been updated.