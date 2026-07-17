All Hail the Queen! Zendaya's 6 Best 'The Odyssey' Outfits

It's pretty much agreed upon that Law Roach and Zendaya can do no wrong when it comes to Z's style. After rocking spiderwebs and a 1920s bob for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour, Zendaya switched to promoting her upcoming Christopher Nolan film The Odyssey — and her London premiere outfit might just be one of her best looks of all time.

Keep reading for all of Zendaya's best The Odyssey premiere looks and see the movie in theaters now.

Zendaya's Matières Fécales Dress for 'The Odyssey' New York Premiere Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images On July 14, 2026, Zendaya stunned on the red carpet for the New York premiere of The Odyssey. While she's shown up in a variety of Grecian-inspired looks over the press tour, this time she showed up as a literal angel. The Matières Fécales dress has feathers, wings, and a texture that really grounds the look. "This dress actually walked the runway maybe two years ago, almost three years ago now," Law Roach told Entertainment Tonight. "And I knew she had this movie coming up. I don't even think the movie was made yet, and I wrote them and I asked them to hold the look for us and they held the look this entire time."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Of course, Z rarely actually needs makeup, but for this premiere, her makeup artist let the dress speak for itself. They focused on skin prep and a glowy look, and didn't even touch any eye products. Wispy hair and diamond earrings are the perfect accessories.

Zendaya's Schiaparelli Dress for 'The Odyssey' World Premiere Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Zendaya's gorgeous premiere look is definitely in line with the Greek mythology theme. The structured bodice definitely calls back to all the Grecian marble statues you see in museums (which is always my favorite wing of a museum, FYI), while her braid crown and — surprise! — long curls feel like a nod to ancient hairstyles. The fringe at the bottom feels like an electrified, contemporary detail on the gown, and it reminds me of Z's 2019 Met Gala look (you know, the Cinderella gown that lit up with wires).

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images If you're thinking that you've never seen this Schiaparelli look before, then you'd be correct — because Zendaya wore it the same day it premiered in Daniel Roseberry's Fall Winter 2026/27 Haute Couture show. “Yes, I flew in last night to come to the show; I have a private jet waiting for me," he told Elias Medini at the show, "to get that dress off of her, to get it to London to put it on a very special girl." AKA, Z. Schiaparelli describes the dress' bodice as "white glazed porcelain-effect silicone," and the fringe skirt is "embroidered with a white-to-mirror sfumato gradient." And while I think Zendaya is always glowing, the fringe is literally "illuminated from within."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images We also got some behind-the-scenes details on her beauty look, and you'd better believe I'm bookmarking this for my own summer makeup! The makeup is made up of Charlotte Tilbury products — including plenty of blush and a bright inner corner.

Valentino Gown at 'The Odyssey' World Premiere Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images In true Z fashion, she swapped the structured dress for something a little more comfortable. This green 2026 Valentino gown looks like it's a lot more relaxed than the other dress!

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images I love that the bralette is made up of leaves. It reminds me of an olive branch, and anyone who's obsessed with Greek mythology knows that an olive branch is both a symbol of peace and that the olive tree is the gift Athena (Zendaya's character in The Odyssey) presented to win Athens from Zeus.

Jacquemus For the Photocall in London, England Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Law Roach dressed Zendaya in Jacquemus for the photocall in London, England. The strappy silhouette is the perfect contemporary approach to Grecian chitons, and the headscarf and the jewelry also nod to the Ancient world.

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images RCFA reports that the earrings were "crafted from authentic 1st-millennium BC ancient discs, mounted into contemporary earrings in 18k yellow gold and diamonds" so this is definitely one of the best jewelry pulls of the summer!

Zendaya in Givenchy at the Paris Photocall Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Universal Pictures Everyone lost their minds when Zendaya showed up to the Paris photocall in Givenchy Spring 1997 Haute Couture — including the matching gold lace mask. It's giving Eiffel tower, but it's also giving major drama, which is perfect for any Christopher Nolan movie.

'The Odyssey' Paris Premiere Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Zendaya showed up to the Paris premiere of The Odyssey in custom lacy Louis Vuitton with a cutout that showed off her abs. If I was Z, I'd do the same. I'm obsessed with the frilly sleeves.

Aurore Marechal/Getty Images And she completed the look with blue eyeshadow the was reminiscent of her mega-viral white eyeshadow from London, and two braids.

What do you think about Zendaya's The Odyssey premiere looks? Let us know in the comments and follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more updates on all things Zendaya!

This post has been updated.