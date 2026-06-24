Tom Holland Just Revealed the Name He Actually Calls Zendaya During the 'Spider-Man' Premiere & I'm Crying

Here's what Tom Holland had to say about working and filming with "saving grace" Zendaya — and the sweet name he calls her.

Tom Holland revealed his nickname for Zendaya during the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' red carpet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capital Buzz (@capitalbuzz) During an interview ahead of the Rome premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland stopped his conversation to double check which gelato place he and Zendaya were going to once the credits rolled on the movie. But he didn't call her "Zendaya" or even "Z," he called her "Maree," which is her middle name! I love how affectionate these two are — especially in the areas that aren't physical affection. They know each other so well and are so comfortable together, and I just love them.

Tom Holland also really loves working with Zendaya. On an episode of the Dish podcast, Tom Holland jokes that executives love casting both Zendaya and him because it saves them money. “Studios love it," he says. "One hotel room. Separate drivers. We’re not crazy now. Listen it’s work, alright?” But while working with his partner is all fun and games, it's also become a very special part of the industry for Tom Holland. “It’s a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he continues. “It’s just that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, 'Can’t wait to talk about that later.'” And Zendaya agrees. The Euphoria actress opened up in Vanity Fair's new Hollywood 2025 issue about what it's like to work with Tom on a project, revealing "it’s actually strangely comfortable." "It’s like second nature, if anything," she says. "You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read." Well, I can only imagine how off the charts that chemistry read was.

And Tom Holland & Zendaya find a ton of comfort in each other. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images And the comfort Tom Holland and Zendaya offer each other doesn't only happen on set. Tom recently revealed, after a video of him breaking up a paparazzi swarm went viral, just how protective he gets over Zendaya — and that Googling her actually helps him when he's feeling anxious. “I’m not on socials, and I delete [the apps] when I’m not using [them],” he says on Samah Dada’s On the Menu podcast. “So sometimes I — it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing...I just give it a little Google, look [through] the news, and I’m like, ‘She’s good. We’re fine.'" And viral interview moments of Tom recognizing Zendaya's nerves and helping calm her down prove he's always got her back too. This is one match that is totally made in Heaven, and I can't get enough of them.

Can't get enough of Z? Check out why Zendaya Just Threw A Drink At A Car (Before Robert Pattinson Dragged Her Away).