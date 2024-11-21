Zendaya Throws A Drink At A Car (Before Robert Pattinson Drags Her Away) For New A24 Movie 'The Drama'
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are currently filming the upcomingA24 film, The Drama, and it's a pair I didn't know I needed! I'm so pumped to see the two of them front and center in the new movie, and not just because the Massachusetts location is giving MAJOR New England autumn vibes. The actors have been spotted walking around the city, hanging out outside an art museum, and even getting into a road rage altercation? Yeah, that definitely sounds like drama to me.
Keep reading for every little detail you need to know about Robert Pattinson and Zendaya's new A24 movie The Drama.
What movie is Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in together?
Brendon Thorne / Getty Images
The Drama Plot
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's The Drama comes from the mind of Kristoffer Borgli, who most recently directed Dream Scenario starring Nicholas Cage. Borgli is slated to work alongside Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen’s production company Square Peg for the film, so I'm sure it'll be just as thought-provoking and thrilling as some of the other projects they’ve produced (Midsommar, Beau is Afraid, Death of a Unicorn).
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Warner Bros.
Given Zendaya and Pattinson’s respective star power, I know this upcoming A24 project is going to be absolutely stunning. Even though we don't have any specific plot details yet, Deadline reported that The Drama tells the story of a couple whose romance takes a (you guessed it) dramatic turn right before their “big day.” Tell me more!!
One thing we do know is that a scene will apparently feature Zendaya's character getting into an altercation with a car while on a walk. The actress went viral for throwing a drink at a passing car, and she's so convincing, one TikTok user said "help i thought this was real for a second i was like omg what is going on."
Who else is in The Drama movie cast?
Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images
The Drama Cast
In addition to Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, we'll see Mamoudou Athie and Alana Haim. Stay tuned for more cast updates.
What else has Zendaya been up to?
Clive Brunskill / Getty Images
Zendaya currently boasts two Emmys from her work in HBO’sEuphoria and has only continued to exhibit her talents in recent feature titles like Dune: Part Two and Challengers. Plus she's finally reuniting with BF Tom Holland in Spider-Man 4and Christopher Nolan's brand new film. Busy gal!
What about Rob?
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for CinemaCon
Of course, we all know and love Pattinson for his role as Edward in the Twilight movies, but he’s positioned himself as a truly versatile actor with roles in 2022’s The Batman and Bong Joon Ho’s upcoming sci-fi film, Mickey 17.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images, Francois Durand / Getty Images
The two stars are still in early talks about starring in the film, but Deadline has confirmed that The Drama is a “top priority” at A24 given the success with 2023’s Dream Scenario. And, like, DUH!
