See Nicola Coughlan in 'Big Mood' Season 2 Before 'Bridgerton' Season 5 Premieres

Nicola Coughlan might have given up the title of Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton season 4, but she's coming back for Big Mood season 2. The first season of the Tubi show is a remarkable look at mental health, communication, and friendship, and the second season promises to take it a step further...especially since Maggie (Nicola Coughlan) and Eddie (Lydia West) aren't exactly on speaking terms at the beginning.

Here's everything you need to know about Big Mood season 2, starring Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West.

What is Big Mood season 2 about? Tubi At the beginning of Big Mood season 2, it's been a year since Maggie and Eddie have seen each other — or even spoken. But when they have a surprising reunion at a wedding, Maggie's shocked to find that Eddie has a brand new friend named Whitney (who's also an "infuriatingly positive spiritual healer"). Only time will tell if Maggie and Eddie are able to mend their relationship, or if their friendship is over.

Where can I watch Big Mood in the US? Tubi Big Mood season 2 is coming to Tubi in April 2026.

Who is in the Big Mood 2 cast? Tubi The Big Mood season 2 cast includes some familiar faces, and some new additions! We'll see Nicola Coughlan as Maggie, Lydia West as Eddie, Robert Gilbert as Will, Eamon Farren as Krent, Niamh Cusack as Gillian, Amalia Vitale as Anya, Luke Fetherston as Ryan, Rebecca Lowman as Vanessa, Stephen Sobal as Owen, and Kate Fleetwood as Clara. They'll be joined by Rupert Everett, Hannah Onslow, Robert Lindsay, Marina Bye, Marcus Collins, Munroe Bergdorf, Kyran Thrax, Kelly Campbell, Leo Wan, Zachary Hart and John Locke.

How many episodes are in Big Mood season 2? Tubi Big Mood season 2 will have 6 episodes total. If you ask me, it's the perfect amount of TV for a weekend binge watch.

Does Maggie have schizophrenia in Big Mood? Tubi Big Mood is a realistic portrayal of bipolar disorder, which Maggie (Nicola Coughlan) struggles with. “I am so proud of this show and how unflinching it is in its approach to mental illness. And I hope that it will give people a new understanding of bipolar disorder. It certainly gave me a new understanding," Coughlan told Wondermind in 2024. "One thing that I found brilliant about this script is Maggie is someone who has bipolar disorder, and she is a fully rounded human being. She's not a cipher for mental illness; this is just a part of who she is," she continued. "There's a lot of depictions of mental illness on screen that are so heightened, and they feel very other, and [mental conditions are] not other. People, if they know it or not, will know someone with bipolar disorder. I mean, it's really sad, but the majority of adults at some point in their life will have experienced depression or anxiety. But I think this show very much normalizes it."

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Big Mood season 2 — and all of Nicola Coughlan's projects — and follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more news!