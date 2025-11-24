If you grew up on fantasy books, you’ve probably dreamed of taking classes at Hogwarts and escaping to Narnia more times than you can count. But for the niche group of The Magic Faraway Tree readers who wish they could visit the Land of Birthdays in real life, living out your fantasies isn’t such a faraway concept anymore — Enid Blyton’s classic British children’s series is officially being adapted for the big screen!

The Magic Faraway Tree is an upcoming family adventure film about three children who climb a magical tree, meet the wonderful creatures who live inside, and travel to fantastical lands. It’s the kind of movie that will give you alllll the nostalgic feels even if you didn’t grow up on the books (though its absolutely stacked cast probably did!). The film is currently in production, with principal photography having started in June.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Magic Faraway Tree movie.

Your First Look At Nicola Coughlan In 'The Magic Faraway Tree' Parisa Taghizadeh/Courtesy of Neal Street Productions and Elysian Film Group Nicola Coughlan is in her fairy era, and this first look at Nicola as Silky in The Magic Faraway Tree is just as, well, magical as I hoped. Just a glimpse of her long blonde hair and those stunning eyes pique my curiosity. And TBH, where Nicola leads, I follow.

When is the Magic Faraway Tree coming out? cottonbro/Pexels The Magic Faraway Tree is coming to UK theaters on March 27, 2026, so we'll probably see it in the US in the fall of 2026.

What is the main plot of The Magic Faraway Tree? Entertainment Film Distributors When the Thompson family moves to the English countryside, the three children — Joe, Beth, and Frannie — “discover a magical tree and its extraordinary and eccentric residents , including treasured characters Moonface, Silky, Dame Washalot, and Saucepan Man," according to Variety. When they reach the top of the tree, the children "are transported to spectacular and fantastical lands and, through the joys and challenges of their adventures, the family learns to reconnect and value each other for the first time in years.” In the new poster we see a first look at some of the characters, and just how whimsical the movie will be. We're already obsessed!

​Who is starring in the movie? Joe Maher/Amy Sussman/Robert Okine/Getty Images Joe, Beth, and Frannie’s actors have yet to be announced, but the adult cast is chock-full of familiar names. Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy are set to play the children’s parents, Tim and Polly. (The film’s screenwriter cheekily said, “I mean, even Enid Blyton might be impressed we got Spider-Man and the Queen .”) Nicola Coughlan will be playing a woodland fairy named Silky, and Rebecca Ferguson will be playing one of the film’s villains, Dame Snap. Here's The Magic Faraway Tree cast so far: Andrew Garfield as Tim

as Tim Claire Foy as Polly

as Polly Nicola Coughlan as Silky

as Silky Rebecca Ferguson as Dame Snap

as Dame Snap Nonso Anozie

Jessica Gunning

Jennifer Saunders

Dustin Demri-Burns

Who is writing and directing the movie? Joe Maher/Getty Images Fans of the Faraway Tree series can breathe a sigh of relief — the film is in great hands. The Magic Faraway Tree’s screenwriter, Simon Fanaby, is no stranger to adapting beloved British children’s classics from page to screen. He’s one of the pens behind Wonka and Paddington 2, which is a great sign that The Magic Faraway Tree is sure to be as whimsical and fun as the books it’s adapting.

A less familiar name (unless you’re a fan of BBC’s Black Ops) is Ben Gregor, who has been tapped to direct the film. According to his talent agency, Gregor specializes in making comedies with visual flair . This writer/director combo is magical.

​Will The Magic Faraway Tree be a franchise? Amazon The Magic Faraway Tree seems to be a standalone film at the moment. The book series it’s based on is made up of four books total: The Enchanted Wood, The Magic Faraway Tree, The Folk of the Faraway Tree, and Up the Faraway Tree. Although the movie gets its name from the second book, its plot seems more similar to that of the first book. It’s very possible that the movie will incorporate all four books in one since plans for a franchise have yet to be announced.

I may be in my twenties, but I’ll happily be joining elementary schoolers at AMC on opening night when The Magic Faraway Tree hits theaters! Can't get enough of all things fantasy? Check out the latest Wicked movie news.

This post has been updated.