The Only 'Off-Campus' Guide You Need Before Season 2 Hits Prime Video

If you haven't heard about Off-Campus, first where have you been?! Second, it's actually not that big of a deal because I've got you covered. The hockey romance show centers Hannah (Ella Bright) and Garrett (Belmont Cameli), who decide to fake date to make Hannah's crush jealous and score Garrett some free tutoring. The show has gone absolutely viral for its One Tree Hill-esque drama, and its steamy romance scenes, and it won't be long before season 2 hits Prime Video. Here's the only refresher you need.

Your official Brit + Co guide to Off-Campus, streaming on Prime Video now.

'Off-Campus' is based on Elle Kennedy's book series of the same name. Amazon The Off-Campus series has five books featuring the TV show characters, and four new spinoffs featuring their kids. So it sounds like there's plenty of reading material to keep you occupied while we wait for new episodes ;). In the original series, The Deal sees Hannah and Garrett strike their fake dating agreement, then catch real feelings. The Mistake features Logan trying to get Grace back after pushing her away, while in The Score, Dean isn't too sure about a relationship while Allie is over one night stands. Finally, The Goal sees Tucker step up to the plate after Sabrina gets pregnant and The Legacy features four new novellas with all the couples.

You can watch 'Off-Campus' on Prime Video now. Prime Video You can watch all eight episodes of the show on Prime Video right now. And when you're done you can see if you agree with any of our hot takes.

And the ending is pretty crazy... Prime Video The Off-Campus ending sees Garrett and Hannah finally reconcile once and for all (thank goodness) — and Hannah performs at the pop showcase! But when the group all goes out to celebrate, Dean learns Allie hooked up with someone...who happens to be one of his archenemies Hunter Davenport. They promptly get into a fist fight and it looks like season 2 is definitely going to start off with some drama.

The 'Off-Campus' cast has so much chemistry — and they really love each other. Prime Video The Off-Campus cast went on plenty of adventures while filming...including ghost hunting in an abandoned psych ward (which is where they filmed the Briar U scenes. No big deal). "Between takes while actually, Belmont and Ella were doing the the deal scene at the end of episode one, we were all frolicking to the back wings of this abandoned psych ward and Stephen's pushing me into the doors so I could go into the dark rooms," Jalen Thomas Brooks told Brit + Co exclusively. "We had [the device with] the ghosts talking to you," Antonio Cipriano adds, to which Stephen Kalyn admits he was "genuinely scared." "You felt in your body and it was like, something was wrong," Jalen continues. "And we ran out of there." Yikes! The full cast includes Ella Bright as Hannah Wells, Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham, Mika Abdalla as Allie, Antonio Cipriano as Logan, Stephen Kalyn as Dean, and Jalen Thomas Brooks as Tucker. Season 1 also features Steve Howey as Phil Graham, Khobe Clarke as Beau Maxwell, and Josh Heuston as Justin, while season 2 just cast India Fowler as Grace Ivers.

'Off-Campus' season 2 will be here before you know it. Prime Video Our biggest Off-Campus season 2 predictions? Way more Allie and Dean drama (although hopefully Hannah and Garrett are able to be happy), and some introduction to Logan and Grace's relationship. I'm also wondering how many new characters we'll get next season...

Stay tuned for more Off-Campus updates on our TikTok!