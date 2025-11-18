Keira Knightley's Netflix Spy Thriller Is Back! — & It's For The Harlan Coben Obsessed

Keira Knightley is back for Netflix's Black Doves season 2, and all spy thriller fans can rejoice! The show, which originally premiered December 5, 2024, is currently filming its sophomore season. And in addition to Keira Knightley, the series just added some pretty amazing additions to the cast, from some of your other Netflix favorites to a beloved Scream star. If you're a fan of thrillers and suspense stories from the likes of Agatha Christie and Harlan Coben, this one's for you.

Here's everything you need to know about Black Doves season 2, coming to Netflix soon.

Will there be a Black Doves season 2? Yes, Black Doves season 2 is coming to Netflix soon! The show is now filming in and around London. Stay tuned for the official release date. "I couldn’t be more excited to delve back into the world of our murderous little spy family," show creator Joe Barton said in a statement. "To have so many of our amazing cast returning and also being able to add some of my absolute favourite actors into the mix is such a great joy. Downing Street will never be the same again…"

What is Black Doves season 2 about? Netflix Helen (Keira Knightley) is still a member of the Black Doves, which means she's still offering up some major secrets from the country. But this year, the stakes are higher than ever: her husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan) is preparing to take on the role of Prime Minister, which means Helen can't make a single misstep.

Will Keira Knightley be in Black Doves season 2? Netflix Yes, Keira Knightley is returning for Black Doves season 2 on Netflix!

Who's in the Black Doves season 2 cast? Netflix The full Black Doves season 2 cast has some truly amazing names: Keira Knightley as Helen Webb

as Helen Webb Ben Whishaw as Sam Young

as Sam Young Sarah Lancashire as Reed

as Reed Andrew Buchan as Wallace Webb

as Wallace Webb Kathryn Hunter as Lenny Lines

as Lenny Lines Ella Lily Hyland as Williams

as Williams Gabrielle Creevy as Eleanor

as Eleanor Agnes O’Casey as Dani

as Dani Molly Chesworth as Marie

as Marie Ambika Mod as Laila

as Laila Babou Ceesay as Mr. Conteh

as Mr. Conteh Sam Riley as Patrick

as Patrick Neve Campbell as Cecile Mason

as Cecile Mason Sylvia Hoeks as Katia Chernov

as Katia Chernov Goran Kostic as Alexi Chernov

as Alexi Chernov Samuel Barnett as Jerry

How many episodes are in Black Doves season 2? Netflix Black Doves season 2 will probably have around 6 episodes since that's how many season 1 had. Here's the episode breakdown so far: Season 1, Episode 1 "To Love Then" premiered on Netflix December 5, 2024

premiered on Netflix December 5, 2024 Season 1, Episode 2 "A Little Black Dove" premiered on Netflix December 5, 2024

premiered on Netflix December 5, 2024 Season 1, Episode 3 "The Coming Night" premiered on Netflix December 5, 2024

premiered on Netflix December 5, 2024 Season 1, Episode 4 "Go Bang Time" premiered on Netflix December 5, 2024

premiered on Netflix December 5, 2024 Season 1, Episode 5 "The Cost of It All" premiered on Netflix December 5, 2024

premiered on Netflix December 5, 2024 Season 1, Episode 6 "In the Bleak Midwinter" premiered on Netflix December 5, 2024

Is Black Doves based on a true story? Netflix Black Doves isn't copy-paste a true story, but it inspired by a spy scandal that actually happened! "I had been reading as well about those spy cops, those guys, and they infiltrated that environmental group and had ended up having children with it," Joe Barton said in an interview with Radio Times. "I was like, 'Okay, that idea, that duplicitousness of having a pretend marriage lasting years and years and years and then it’s disappeared.' That was really part of the inspiration for it as well."

Get the latest updates on all your favorite Netflix shows like Black Doves season 2 with our Weekend Watch email newsletter!