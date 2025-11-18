Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Keira Knightley's Netflix Spy Thriller Is Back! — & It's For The Harlan Coben Obsessed

Nov 18, 2025
Keira Knightley is back for Netflix's Black Doves season 2, and all spy thriller fans can rejoice! The show, which originally premiered December 5, 2024, is currently filming its sophomore season. And in addition to Keira Knightley, the series just added some pretty amazing additions to the cast, from some of your other Netflix favorites to a beloved Scream star. If you're a fan of thrillers and suspense stories from the likes of Agatha Christie and Harlan Coben, this one's for you.

Here's everything you need to know about Black Doves season 2, coming to Netflix soon.

Will there be a Black Doves season 2?

Yes, Black Doves season 2 is coming to Netflix soon! The show is now filming in and around London. Stay tuned for the official release date.

"I couldn’t be more excited to delve back into the world of our murderous little spy family," show creator Joe Barton said in a statement. "To have so many of our amazing cast returning and also being able to add some of my absolute favourite actors into the mix is such a great joy. Downing Street will never be the same again…"

What is Black Doves season 2 about?

Black Doves season 2 plot

Netflix

Helen (Keira Knightley) is still a member of the Black Doves, which means she's still offering up some major secrets from the country. But this year, the stakes are higher than ever: her husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan) is preparing to take on the role of Prime Minister, which means Helen can't make a single misstep.

Will Keira Knightley be in Black Doves season 2?

Netflix

Yes, Keira Knightley is returning for Black Doves season 2 on Netflix!

Who's in the Black Doves season 2 cast?

Netflix

The full Black Doves season 2 cast has some truly amazing names:

  • Keira Knightley as Helen Webb
  • Ben Whishaw as Sam Young
  • Sarah Lancashire as Reed
  • Andrew Buchan as Wallace Webb
  • Kathryn Hunter as Lenny Lines
  • Ella Lily Hyland as Williams
  • Gabrielle Creevy as Eleanor
  • Agnes O’Casey as Dani
  • Molly Chesworth as Marie
  • Ambika Mod as Laila
  • Babou Ceesay as Mr. Conteh
  • Sam Riley as Patrick
  • Neve Campbell as Cecile Mason
  • Sylvia Hoeks as Katia Chernov
  • Goran Kostic as Alexi Chernov
  • Samuel Barnett as Jerry

How many episodes are in Black Doves season 2?

Black Doves season 2 episodes

Netflix

Black Doves season 2 will probably have around 6 episodes since that's how many season 1 had. Here's the episode breakdown so far:

  • Season 1, Episode 1 "To Love Then" premiered on Netflix December 5, 2024
  • Season 1, Episode 2 "A Little Black Dove" premiered on Netflix December 5, 2024
  • Season 1, Episode 3 "The Coming Night" premiered on Netflix December 5, 2024
  • Season 1, Episode 4 "Go Bang Time" premiered on Netflix December 5, 2024
  • Season 1, Episode 5 "The Cost of It All" premiered on Netflix December 5, 2024
  • Season 1, Episode 6 "In the Bleak Midwinter" premiered on Netflix December 5, 2024

Is Black Doves based on a true story?

Black Doves true story

Netflix

Black Doves isn't copy-paste a true story, but it inspired by a spy scandal that actually happened!

"I had been reading as well about those spy cops, those guys, and they infiltrated that environmental group and had ended up having children with it," Joe Barton said in an interview with Radio Times. "I was like, 'Okay, that idea, that duplicitousness of having a pretend marriage lasting years and years and years and then it’s disappeared.' That was really part of the inspiration for it as well."

