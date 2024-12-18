Yikes, Even Keira Knightley Admits This Iconic 'Love Actually' Scene Is "Quite Creepy"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There are few holiday moviescenes as iconic as THE Love Actually cue card scene. In case you haven't watched the movie since last Christmas, the scene comes at the end of the film, when Juliet (Kiera Knightley) finds Mark (Andrew Lincoln) outside with cue cards declaring his love for her, and a Christmas carol-playing boombox to mask their conversation. They stand gazing into each other's eyes, and share a kiss before the credits roll.
But even though this moment is cemented in pop culture history, I've always found it really icky for one reason: Juliet's husband, and Mark's best friend, is inside, oblivious to the whole thing!!! And turns out, I'm not the only one who doesn't like this Love Actually scene — Keira Knightley found it super weird to film.
Here's what Keira Knightley had to say about the iconic Love Actually cue card scene.
Keira Knightley might not remember much about 'Love Actually,' but she remembers disliking the end.
Believe it or not, Keira Knightley doesn't actually remember much about Love Actually, but she'll never forget filming the cue card scene. "The slightly stalkerish aspect of it — I do remember that," she told the LA Times. "My memory is of [director] Richard [Curtis], who is now a very dear friend, of me doing the scene, and him going, 'No, you’re looking at [Lincoln] like he’s creepy,' and I’m like [in a dramatic whisper], “But it is quite creepy.' And then having to redo it to fix my face to make him seem not creepy."
The Black Dovesactress has a good reason for not remembering much of the movie, though: she was on set for five days...and she was only 17. "Most of my films I have either never seen or I have only seen once," she continues. "So it’s nothing against Love Actually. It’s lovely because it didn’t do as well as everyone thought it was going to when it came out. Suddenly, like three or four years later, it sort of took on a life of its own. It’s the only film I’ve had that found this life afterward. The problem is, I was on it for about five days. I was 17, so I don’t actually have any memory whatsoever of it."
Okay, I would totally disagree that Love Actually is the only movie with a life of its own — I'd say Pride & Prejudice definitely became its own beautiful creature.
Keira also revealed the real reason she wore the iconic baker boy hat.
The cue card scene isn't the only piece of Love Actually lore Keira's dropped in recent years. She also told BBC 1 she wasn't technically supposed to wear her baker boy hat (another iconic detail from the movie). Then she got a huge zit on her forehead.
“This is the problem with being 17 and being in films," she says. "I mean — it was humongous so there was no choice but we had to find a hat to cover it. Cause there was no lighting, there was no makeup that was going to cover it.”
“It’s funny how you just remember extreme embarrassment, isn't it?" Keira continues. "I remember coming in in the morning, being like, ‘Oh wow, I’ve got another head on my head. What are we going to do? There’s nothing we can do about this.' But there is, because you can always put a hat over it!” And that's a rule I like to live by.
Read up on The Most Stylish Holiday Movie Leading Ladies, Ranked and The Best The Holiday Relationship Has Nothing To Do With Romance for more Christmas movie goodness!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!