We're patiently waiting for these adaptations to happen.
14 Books Featuring Complex Female Characters We Need To See Onscreen Immediately
It's true we love books that provide a reprieve from everyday worries, but we love reading about complex female characters even more. We know society loves when it can box women in, but doing so denies us our humanity. Whether we're mothers, switching careers, or learning who we want to be in relationships, it often helps to look to see our intricate natures in literature.
Judging from the books we've been reading lately, we're confident we've found the best complicated characters we think deserves a spotlight in adaptations.
Add these to your bookshelf so you can say you read them when Reese Witherspoon decides to adapt them!
Beautylandby Marie-Helene Bertino
The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
Blue Sistersby Coco Mellors
Ana Turns by Lisa Gornick
Colored Television by Danzy Senna
When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill
Young Alex Green witnessed the transformation of women who turned into dragons in 1955 and it was a such a large event that people forbade others to talk about it. However, she's always wanted to know why her Aunt Marla turned and her mother didn't. She's not supposed to talk about what happened, but it hasn't made her life easier.
Now she'll have to choose to remain silent while her cousin Bea shows an interest in the forbidden or allow herself to search for the truth too.
Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid
Alix Chamberlain hasn't had to worry about much in her life. She's successful and doesn't mind spreading her knowledge with other women who want a taste of what she has. However, an encounter involving her child's babysitter, Emira Tucker, leaves her shaken and wanting to assure her that nothing like this will ever occur again. But Emira isn't easily placated and doesn't fully trust Alix. Things go from bad to worse when a video of the incident draws the attention of someone Alix hasn't spoken to in a while.
Witchcraft for Wayward Girlsby Grady Hendrix
Teenaged Fern finds herself living at the Wellwood House in St. Augustine, Florida after becoming pregnant. She's supposed to become reformed until she gives birth and then she'll rejoin society while her child is given to a suitable family. Like her, other unmarried girls live at Wellwood under the strict "care" of Miss Wellwood. However, the rules keep changing and the girls often find themselves subject to harsh conditions.
All of this changes when Fern receives a book of spells that she and the girls begin utilizing. Though they seek their revenge, their newfound powers have consequences that sends them over the edge.
Piglet by Lottie Hazell
The Grace Year by Kim Liggett
Tierney James lives in Garner County where she and other girls are allowed to use magic when they turn 16. The reason is so they can be made whole and ready for a life of marriage. The problem is that some of them won't make it back home. Beyond that is the understanding that some of them will turn on each other.
Hungerstone by Katt Dunn
Lenore's been having strange nightmares, but decides they're nothing to be worried about. She's married to the successful Henry so she's ready to focus on their upcoming move to the British moorlands for his latest venture. However, an accident brings a woman named Carmilla into their lives and she awakens a hunger in Lenore that's been dormant for a while.
Annie Botby Sierra Greer
All of this makes her capable of complex feelings, disproving the idea that robots are unable to feel.
Meredith, Alone by Claire Alexander
