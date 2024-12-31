10 Most-Anticipated Book-To-Film Adaptations We Can't Wait To See In 2025
If 2024 was the year of celebrity book clubs, 2025 is when book-to-film adaptations will answer all of BookTok's prayers. From the many Emily Henry adaptations to even more Colleen Hoover (hello,Verity), there's PLENTY to look forward to. It's not that we haven't seen this formula before, but it just feels more people are putting on their unofficial culture critics' hats to see how many new TV series or movies match up against an author's written work these days.
As far as we know, there are currently 10 book-to-film adaptions we're hoping we can't wait to watch beginning in 2025!
Scroll to see the 10 best book-to-film adaptations to watch out for starting in 2025
1. Mad About the Boy by Helen Fielding
Get ready because Bridget Jones is coming back for her biggest adventure yet! Adapted from Helen Fielding's Mad About the Boy, the fourth movie in this franchise will follow Bridget as she navigates the death of her husband, being a single mother, and exploring an age gap relationship.
2. The Electric State by Simon Stalenhag
Millie Bobby Brown is breathing life into a new character in the movie adaptation of The Electric State! Starring alongside Chris Pratt, she'll team up with an unlikely anti-hero (Pratt) and a robot as they all search for something in this heartwarming movie about what could happen in a world where technology rules all.
Release Date: March 14, 2025
3. I Know What You Did Last Summer by Lois Duncan
Do we need another movie reboot? It depends on who you ask. If you were a fan of the first film, you'll love seeing a continuation of I Know What You Did Last Summer. You'll have to wait to learn about a new storyline, but the cast has been confirmed:
- Jennifer Love Hewitt
- Freddie Prinze, Jr.
- Austin Nichols
- Chase Sui-Wonders
- Sarah Pidgeon
- Madelyn Cline
- Tyriq Withers
- Jonah Haur-King
- Nicholas Alexander Chavez
- Gabriette
Release Date: July 18, 2025
4. Verity by Colleen Hoover
Verity is on everyone's lips and for good reason! Written by Colleen Hoover, it introduces Lowen Ashleigh to the less than stellar lives of popular author Verity Crawford and her husband Jeremy. It's full of shocking twists that readers couldn't get enough of so there's much anticipation for the film adaptation of this novel.
We know Dakota Johnson will be playing Lowen Ashleigh while Anne Hatheway will star as Verity Crawford with Josh Hartnett taking the role of Jeremy. According to PEOPLE, Amazon MGM Studios is backing this powerhouse movie though a release date has yet to be shared.Release Date: TBD
5. The Midnight Library by Matthew Haig
Next up is Matthew Haig's The Midnight Library. It's being produced by StudioCanal and Blueprint Pictures to bring main character Nora Seed's incredible journey to the big screen (via The Hollywood Reporter). Readers will get to see her introduction to the incredible library that allows her to live different lives.
Release Date: TBD
6. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
We love Emily Henry so we're excited to see People We Meet on Vacationget a film adaption in 2025. Written by the charming and witty Emily Henry, the book follows the 'best friends to lovers' troupe that we can't help falling for. Starring Emily Bader as Poppy and Tom Blyth as Alex, readers will get to watch their characters embody the sometimes hilarious frustration of realizing two people aren't better off as friends. Other cast members include Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, and Lukas Gage (via Deadline).
Release Date: TBD
7. Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
Earlier this year,The Hollywood Reporter shared an exciting update about the adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's novel Klara And The Sun. Not only will it be directed by Taika Waititi, but Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams will be starring in it! Ortega will play the titular character, an A.I. "robot" that Adams' character buys "for her teenager."
Release Date: TBD
8. The Hunting Wives by May Cobb
This book felt like reading something from an alternate timelines of The Real Housewives or The Stepford Wives being that it features familiar troupes. The most glaring difference is the reality that there's form of corruption and murder that takes place when a mom moves to the south with her family. She encounters a fun "socialite" who becomes her main focal point until she realizes all that glitters isn't gold. But by then, it's too late (via Variety).
Instead of going to theaters, viewers will be able to watch this series and it's cast on Starz:
- Chrissy Metz as Starr
- Jaime Ray Newman as Callie
- Katie Lowes as Jill
- George Ferrier as Brad
- Malin Åkerman as Margo
- Brittany Snow as Sophie
- Dermot Mulroney
- Evan Jonigkeit
Release Date: TBD
9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Taylor Jenkins Reid is another author who's incredible work made it to our TBR pile this year so we're excited to see The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo being adapted for film. Netflix has their hands all over this movie and we don't blame them! Cast information isn't available yet, but fans can expect this adaptation to closely follow the plot of the book.
As a refresher, up-and-coming writer Monique Grant is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pen the biography of the popular star Evelyn Hugo. The latter gets candid about the marriages that didn't last and everything she's kept hidden from others. Eventually, she'll reveal the connection she has to Grant which will change the perception the writer had about one aspect of her life.
Release Date: TBD
10. The Housemaid by Frieda McFadden
The Housemaid is another book to film adaptation we can't wait to watch because it stars Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!, Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, Anyone But You), and Brandon Sklenar (It Ends With Us). Sweeney will play Nina, a woman who becomes a maid for Nina (Seyfried) and her husband in their glamorous home. It'll also star Uma Thurman, Anthony Hopkins, and Phoebe Dynevor!
Release Date: TBD
