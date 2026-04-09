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'Bridgerton' Season 5 Just Added 3 New Characters — & Announced the Official Love Story

new bridgerton season 5 cast
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Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 09, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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ICYMI, Bridgerton season 5 will officially follow Francesca (Hannah Dodd), two years after the death of her husband John (Victor Alli). After having some noticeable chemistry with his cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza), these two women grow closer than either of them ever expected.

"Do not fret, dearest readers, for a certain countess shall find love again," Netflix revealed in the official announcement, which features Francesca and Michaela watching the sunrise before reaching for each other. "Bridgerton season 5 is now in production."

And the streamer also just announced three brand new characters.

Meet the new Bridgerton season 5 cast members!

1. Tega Alexander as Christopher Anderson

Tega Alexander as Christopher Anderson

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

Tega Alexander joins the Bridgerton cast as Christopher Anderson, Lord Anderson's son who Netflix describes as "a Regency-era Casanova." So...think of season 1 Anthony but leveled up. "Yet behind his cheeky facade lies a current of self-doubt that threatens to unravel him." Consider me intrigued.

2. ​Jacqueline Boatswain as Helen Stirling

Jacqueline Boatswain as Helen Stirling bridgerton season 5 cast

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

We'll also see Jacqueline Boatswain as Michaela's mother Helen, who serves as an inspiration and a foundation for our new love interest. Helen really just wants to help Michaela through the social season "with equal measures of vivaciousness and tough love," Netflix reveals.

3. ​Gemma Knight Jones as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth

Gemma Knight Jones as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth

Joe Maher/Getty Images for Paramount Plus

The final new addition to the Bridgerton season 5 cast is Gemma Knight Jones, who will play Lady Elizabeth Ashworth, an old friend and confidante of Michaela. And while they make a great match as friends, she provides a realistic wisdom that perfectly balances Michaela's spirit.

Who else is starring in the Bridgerton season 5 cast?

best twitter reactions bridgerton season 3

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Based on past seasons, we can expect to see the Bridgerton season 5 cast include:

  • Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton Stirling
  • Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling
  • Jonathan Bailey as Lord Anthony Bridgerton
  • Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton
  • Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton
  • Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
  • Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
  • Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
  • Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton
  • Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma Bridgerton
  • Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson
  • Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek
  • Chris Fulton as Sir Phillip Crane
  • Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington Bridgerton
  • Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury
  • Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown
  • Polly Walker as Portia Featherington
  • Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
  • Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich
  • Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
  • Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Where can I watch Bridgerton season 5?

bridgerton season 5

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton season 5 is coming to Netflix soon. We can expect the new episodes in 2028, considering there have been two year gaps between seasons 3 and 4.

Excited for Bridgerton season 5? Make sure you follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more updates on all your favorite shows!

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