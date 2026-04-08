The Only 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Recap You Need to Relive Key Moments Before Season 5

Bridgerton season 4 is my favorite season of the Netflix show so far, which means that I might just have to rewatch multiple times before Bridgerton season 5 (which is officially about Francesca, FYI) hits the streamer. If you love season 4 just as much as I do but don't have the time to restart from the beginning, you've come to the right place: here's a full season 4 Bridgerton recap and episode breakdown so you can remember the most important moments of the senior season.

Here's a full Bridgerton season 4 episode recap and episode breakdown before Bridgerton season 5 drops on Netflix.

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Episode 1 Liam Daniel/Netflix The first episode of Bridgerton season 4 sees John, Francesca, and Eloise return from their trip to Scotland just in time for Violet's masquerade ball. The ball is a smashing success — especially considering Benedict, the Ton's most eligible bachelor, falls in love with the Lady in Silver as soon as he sees her. The only problem? She's keeping her identity a secret, and she's not actually a lady but a maid named Sophie who works for Lady Penwood, Araminta Gun.

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Episode 2 Liam Daniel/Netflix We get to know Sophie more in the second episode of the season, particularly that she's the illegitimate daughter of the late Earl of Penwood (meaning she's Araminta's step-daughter). Benedict decides to find the Lady in Silver no matter what it takes — and when he calls at Penwood House, Araminta realizes Sophie is the lady he's looking for and fires her. At her new job, Sophie stands up against an employer, gets fired (again), and winds up with an injured Benedict in the country.

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Episode 3 Liam Daniel/Netflix Sophie and Benedict continue to get to know each other while staying in his country cottage. Sophie nurses him back to health when his injury gets infected, and they end up sharing a kiss. I love them your honor!!! Araminta starts the "Maid Wars" in town as she begins poaching employees from around the Ton, while Francesca worries both about why she's not finding pleasure in her nights with John and why she's not pregnant. Lady Danbury offers to find the Queen a new lady-in-waiting in hopes that she'll get permission to return to her homeland, and Violet and Marcus talk about starting a real relationship.

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Episode 4 Liam Daniel/Netflix In the fourth episode of Bridgerton season 4, Sophie becomes a maid at Bridgerton house as Violet continues to try and help Benedict settle down with the Lady in Silver. Francesca hosts a family dinner at her home so that Violet can share a night with Marcus, but she's not the only one who needs privacy: Benedict's not able to get over his feelings for Sophie and the two share a moment in the stairway — where Benedict asks Sophie to be his mistress. The episode (and part 1) ends with Araminta and her daughters moving in next door.

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Episode 5 Liam Daniel/Netflix Sophie asks Violet for a letter of introduction to the new Lady Penwood so she can leave Bridgerton house. But before she goes, she helps with Hyacinth's recital (which is a super sweet culmination of so much of Hyacinth's storyline!). Francesca and Michaela finally become friends after a few episodes of tension, while Benedict and Sophie finally confess their love for one another and sleep together.

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Episode 6 Liam Daniel/Netflix Violet finally realizes that Araminta is the ex-boss Sophie wants to get away from, and Sophie helps Hyacinth sneak into Cressida's first ball as the new Lady Penwood (surprise!). Despite the Queen telling her she can't retire her Lady Whistledown column, Penelope announces her final installment. Charlotte finally tells Lady Danbury she can leave court, and Marcus proposes to Violet while Sophie ends her relationship with Benedict. The episode ends on a heartbreaking note when a very happy Francesca finds that John has passed away in bed.

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Episode 7 Liam Daniel/Netflix John's funeral brings both his family and the Bridgertons together, and Francesca is doing everything she can to hold it together — especially when she learns she's not pregnant. His death has also cast a shadow on Hyacinth's hope for a future spouse, and the youngest Bridgerton has a sweet conversation with Eloise about fear, relationships, and risk. Benedict finally realizes Sophie is the Lady in Silver, and when Araminta's daughter Posy accidentally reveals Sophie's location, Araminta has Sophie arrested — just before Benedict can help her.

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Episode 8 Liam Daniel/Netflix In Bridgerton season 4, episode 8, Violet and Benedict help Sophie evade prison, and after finding her father's will, it's revealed that Araminta has been embezzling Sophie's dowry her entire life. At the Queen's ball, they finally go head-to-head, and agree to keep both their secrets — Araminta's embezzlement and Sophie's illegitimate birth — well, secret. Benedict and Sophie finally get married, although Violet reject Marcus' marriage proposal. And at the end of the season, we see that a brand new (secret) Lady Whistledown has taken over the column.

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This post has been updated.