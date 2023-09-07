How A Daily Mindfulness Practice Can Help Your Biz Grow
Constant juggling of creative tasks, business decisions, and operational responsibilities can lead to stress, burnout, and a hit to your productivity. That’s why a daily mindfulness practice for entrepreneurs can not only be good for your well-being, it can also impact your business growth.“To recharge and relax, I find solace in simple activities like walking to my office. I also have a weekly meditation session via Zoom with a friend who recently adopted a baby. It helps me find balance and unwind,” says Maria Londono, founder of Disrupt3rs, an app that helps creators learn the language of business in a fun and interactive way. “I also have a weekly ballroom salsa date with my husband, Francisco. These moments make a significant difference”
It’s hard to be fully present when managing and growing your business is always on your mind. But taking the time to clear your thoughts and rest your mind has its advantages to your business. You can train your mind to be more focused, resilient and better equipped to handle the challenges of a small business owner.
“Receiving the Office Depot OfficeMax scholarship to Selfmade has been a game changer for my business,” says Maria. “The most rewarding aspect of the program was feeling supported and connecting with like-minded women entrepreneurs. Having conversations with people who understand my struggles and joys as a builder makes a tremendous difference.”
Here are five ways a mindfulness practice can help you build connection, boost your creativity, and grow your business:
Reduce stress. Mindfulness practices, such as meditation and deep breathing exercises, have shown to reduce stress and increase the feeling of relaxation. “I always prioritize my meditation practice,” says Maria. “Finding a balance is an ongoing effort, and though it’s not perfect, it’s definitely worth it.”
Make better decisions. When founders are more mindful, they become more attuned to their thoughts and emotions, helping them recognize when they’re reacting impulsively. Feeling clear-headed, calm, and ready to face the day can help you consider multiple perspectives, take the time to evaluate risks, and make strategic decisions for the long term vs. knee-jerk reactions that can cloud your judgment and affect the long-term success of your business.
Nurture your creativity. Your best ideas come from giving yourself the space to explore new ideas without the pressure to go, go, go all the time. Tap into your creativity by taking a midday walk, doing yoga, or just closing your eyes. “I nurture my creativity by hanging out with my daughter. We read, dance, and play together,” says Maria. Tapping into your innate creativity can lead to innovative solutions, product improvements, and fresh approaches to how you run your business.
Increase focus and productivity. A daily mindfulness practice can train your mind to stay focused on the task at hand rather than getting distracted by everything on your to-do list. This healthy focus time can lead to better productivity too, allowing you to accomplish more in less time and make more efficient use of your resources.
Improve communication and relationships. Being a great communicator is key to running a successful business. You may have employees, partners, or clients you need to communicate with clearly and calmly on a daily basis. “I have a deep appreciation for my co-founder,” says Maria. “We keep each other balanced and don’t mind talking shop during our downtime.”
Maria was one of 10 Selfmade members to enter the Selfmade pitch competition in her cohort. “Pitching our business through Selfmade has taught us the importance of introducing our target client and bringing her to life,” says Maria. “This helps people connect with her pain points and understand the potential solutions we offer.”
As a result, Maria earned an Office Depot OfficeMax gift card to help support her business. “Office Depot has been instrumental in helping us grow our business. From laptops to Post-Its for ideation to printers, we rely on their products and services to meet our needs.”
Illustrated by Daniela Jordan-Villaveces
