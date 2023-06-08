Jenna Ortega Just Gave Us The First Details About "Wednesday" Season 2
We might be in our Barbie era, but we're already looking forward to season two of Wednesdayseason 2 in all its lacy, gothic glory. During her Actors on Actors interview with Elle Fanning, Jenna Ortega — who stars as the titular Addams Family daughter — offered a look into the newest season of the hit show.
Jenna Ortega Spills On Netflix's "Wednesday" Season 2
"I just got a couple of the outlines for the first couple of episodes so it's still very much coming together," Ortega says of the new season. "We've had a lot of conversations and I think we've decided things that we definitely want to enhance or dive a little bit deeper in."
In addition to leading the cast, Ortega is serving as producer this time around. She's mentioned how collaborative and welcoming series director Tim Burton has been throughout the whole process, and how excited she is to voice her own ideas.
"I think we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more because it is so lighthearted," she continues. "A show like this, you know, with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, [you don't] want to take yourself too seriously. So I think that we're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday which is really great, and then also we have such incredible female leads in the show."
Wednesday. Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems in episode 103 of Wednesday.
Image via Vlad Cioplea/Netflix
When Fanning asks if the character of Weems (the principal of Wednesday's Nevermore Academy, played by Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie) will return, Ortega doesn't hesitate to voice how much she loved working with the actress: "I would die to work with Gwendolyn Christie for the rest of my life."
"Wednesday's relationship with Weems is one of my favorite because they're very, very different women and they're constantly against each other but simultaneously they both want to watch each other's successes," she continues. "And Gwendolyn being as talented as she is, she's just really, really a pleasure to work with, so I'm doing everything in my power to throw out the most insane plots that would possibly bring this woman back from the dead."
Are you excited for season 2 of Wednesday? What do you think about the series adding more horror elements? Let us know in the comments!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!