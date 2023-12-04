Chad Michael Murray Wants A One Tree Hill Reunion, And TBH So Do We
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed , Coastal Review , and North Beach Sun . When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @ popculturechlo on Twitter!
Without a doubt, my favorite episode in all of television is the season seven finale of One Tree Hill . It's got all my favorite things: drama, intrigue, romance, and somehow, the episode also has all of my favorite songs from the show. One Tree Hill does an amazing job throughout its 10-year run of embracing life's beauty in the face of horror and, admittedly, unrealistic danger (remember when Nanny Carrie ran around a corn field with an axe?). And I'm not the only one who would love to see our favorite Tree Hill Ravens back onscreen. Chad Michael Murray , who led the teen drama for six seasons as Lucas Scott, would also love to reunite!
"I just can't see a world where something won't happen," Chad tells E! News . "Something will happen. Whether we get everybody together and do a live reading of the show, or we create a new fictional future episode, I don't know what it will be."
I'd love to see what everyone's life looks like in 2023, especially all of the main characters' kids. It'd be like One Tree Hill: The Next Generation ! Would Jamie still play basketball? Would Brooke's twins take an interest in design? I have so many questions.
After the female cast members of OTH published a letter expressing they had been manipulated and harassed by creator Mark Schwahn, male cast members like Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty expressed their support for the women. The cast has since said they'd be open to doing a reboot — but it sounds like it's more likely to happen if Mark is not involved.
The cast has found other ways to celebrate the show, and their relationships. Sophia Bush , Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz (who played Brooke, Peyton, and Haley, respectively) host the Drama Queens rewatch podcast, while different members of the cast have teamed up for Christmas movies like The Christmas Contract and (my personal favorite) A Christmas Wish .
They also recently reunited for the show's 20th anniversary in Wilmington, North Carolina , where the show was filmed! "Got to hang out with some great humans this weekend," Austin Nichols (who played Julian) posted on Instagram. "Old friends. Old stories. Lots of laughs. And made a bunch of new friends. Thank you to everyone who made this happen!"
"I spent 6 years on OTH. I’ve spent 14 years celebrating what comes AFTER with these people," Hilarie Burton says in her Instagram post. "They’ve heard me. Healed me. Humored me. I’m just really really grateful that we get these magical little moments to be together."
Sophia Bush also celebrated with a simple, "Honestly? Obsessed with us." Me too, Sophia. Me too.
