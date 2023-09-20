Emma Watson's Daily Journal Prompts Will Change Your Life
Take it from my first-hand experience: daily journal prompts will totally transform your mindset. Not only does journaling help you put things into perspective (and improve your penmanship), but it also allows you to be more aware of what's going on around you, to get more in touch with your emotions, and help you grow. But journal prompts aren't just for us — celebs love them too.
In a recent installment of British Vogue's In The Bag, Emma Watson explains how important journaling has become in her life. "This is my ritual...Every single day I write in this," she says in the video. "If I had to choose one thing that I went on the plane with, with my passport, it would probably be this because [journaling] has been really important."
Her journal is covered in words, and seems to be full of different images, inserts, and notes. "Lots of thoughts, feelings, emotions," she continues. "It makes me look very emo. I really am a bit emo."
She continues to explain the daily journal prompts she follows, and they blew my mind because of how simple, but how impactful, they are. I've been journaling recently, and at the very least, writing in a stream of consciousness format (where I write down what I think as soon as I think it) helps me process thoughts that I haven't been able to process yet. I recommend you try the same! It might just help you think more clearly and feel less overwhelmed. Because the great thing about journaling is that no one has to see it but you. Here are some of our favorite Harry Potter alum's daily journal prompts to inspire you this week.
Emma Watson's Daily Journal Prompts
3 Things That Were Joyful
Whether you choose to write every morning about the day before, or you cozy up with your journal and a cup of tea at night to write about your day, highlight three things that encouraged you or made you smile. It's so easy to get caught up in all of the bad things happening, both personally and worldwide, but when you focus on the good, the good really does get better. It will also make a huge impact at the end of your week, then your month, then your year, to look back on all the goodness you experienced.
3 Acts Of Kindness
Remembering back on acts of kindness — either from yourself or from other people — will remind you of how many good people are in your life! These acts of kindness can be as simple as giving someone a compliment or paying it forward at your favorite Starbucks.
3 Self Affirmations
It's absolutely vital to growth and our relationships to others that we get to know ourselves. You can tailor your self affirmations to something you need to hear in the moment, write the same thing every day, or set the goal to write something new every single day. Once you understand the roots of everything from your insecurities to your favorite memories, then you'll be able to be a truer version of yourself!
Other Daily Journal Prompts
Daily Journal Prompts For Growth
Work through what growth looks like for you right now — and in the future — as well as any habits that might be preventing you from growing the way you need to. (via B+C)
Relationship Journal Prompts
These daily journal prompts will help you figure out what you're personally looking for in a romantic relationship, but also how to better relate to the people around you. (via B+C)
Mental Health Daily Journal Prompts
We mentioned the emotional and mental health benefits of journaling earlier, and these prompts will help you delve deep into emotions, gratitude, your imagination, and some time for self-reflection. (via B+C)
Fall Journal Prompts For Creativity
Journaling is also great for creatives because it can serve as an outlet for so many different things. You can process events with poetry or short stories, or just work through a single idea by writing about it. You can't go wrong. (via B+C)
What daily journal prompts do you like to work with?
