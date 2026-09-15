Okay I know we're all waiting (pretty impatiently, might I add) for Off-Campus season 2 to hit Prime Video, but there's a brand new college romance show that will hold us over until we get all of Elle Kennedy's books onscreen: Campus Drivers! The Prime Video show follow two students at Belrose University who are basically forced to room together and end up catching feelings. Classic.

Here's everything we know about Campus Drivers before the new romance show drops on Prime Video.

'Campus Drivers' is the new Prime Video romance show for 'Off-Campus' & 'Maxton Hall' lovers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Campus Drivers Updates (@campusdriversupdates) Campus Drivers introduces us to Lois (Carmen Kassovitz), who winds up at Belrose University thanks to her boyfriend Max (Enzo Lorente). Things are going great meeting new friends (like grumpy neighbor Lane (Baptiste Masseline)) and getting adjusted to college life...until Max breaks her heart. Naturally, Lane lets Lois crash at his place and unbelievable chemistry and attraction ensue. The first season will follow the plot of C.S. Quill’s Fast Lane book which means that not only is it a college romance just like Off-Campus, but we might see multiple stories and characters just like Off-Campus! (And Bridgerton for that matter). While hockey unites the Briar U guys, Campus Drivers revolves around Lane's friend group of rideshare drivers.

And the 'Campus Drivers' cast is sure to become your new favorite. Prime Video The Campus Drivers cast includes Carmen Kassovitz as Lois, Baptiste Masseline as Lane, Madior Fall as Donovan, Eloïse Rey as Carrie, Félix Nebel as Adam, Esteban Vial as Lewis, Enzo Lorente as Max, Cassandra Cano as Emma, Louna Balavoine as Becca, and Paolo Luka-Noé as Aaron. We don't have an official release date quite yet, but reports are saying the season is expected to drop in November 2026. Keep your eyes peeled for updates — we'll let you know as soon as we find out more!

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