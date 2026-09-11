Already Rewatched 'Sterling Point'? Here Are The 8 Best Romance Shows To Binge Watch This Fall

Scoot over summer shows, this fall is all about totally bingeable romance and drama. These romance shows lean into slow-burn and heartbreaking loves are basically the perfect excuse to curl up under a blanket...or race through the entire season in one weekend because you're way too invested in the happily-ever-afters (or the heartbreaking near-misses) to stop. Either way, you definitely need to add these romances to your watchlist ASAP!

Here are the best new romance shows premiering this fall 2026. You can't miss them!

A Tale of Two Cities — Watch on MGM+ Now Marcell Piti/MGM+ "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness..." Sounds kind of like our current reality, but it's the famous opening to the Charles Dickens classic, which gets a four-episode limited series adaptation for MGM+ with Game of Thrones' Kit Harington as Sydney Carton, Call My Agent!'s François Civil as Charles Darnay, and The Witcher's Mirren Mack as Lucie Manette, the woman caught between them.

The Paper season 2 — Watch on Peacock Now Peacock Editor-in-Chief Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) is feeling all the joy of winning big at the Ohio Journalism Awards, but while he's dealing with work (and potentially putting the publication at risk by targeting a local private club), he's also trying to navigate some unexpected romantic tension with reporter Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei).

Crew Girl — Watch on Netflix Now Netflix Teagan (Miku Martineau) has to move to Easton Prep after a family scandal implodes her life, and the worst part is definitely the fact there's no girls' rowing team. But when she joins the boys' crew, she finds herself drawn to both team captain Josh (Sam Braun) and underdog Cam (Kyle Clark). Yeah, prepare to be obsessed.

Agatha Christie’s Tommy & Tuppence — Watch on BritBox September 15, 2026 BritBox This new show is a fresh take on the iconic Tommy and Tuppence books, and even though they're childhood friends, it isn’t until their 20s that they catch feelings. When they get married, this couple becomes a crime-investigating duo who still has to navigate the ups and downs of marriage. We'll see Josh Dylan as Tommy, Antonia Thomas as Tuppence, and Imelda Staunton as Aunt Ada.

Grey's Anatomy season 23 — Watch on ABC October 15, 2026 Anne Marie Fox/Disney If there's one thing Shonda Rhimes knows how to do, it's keep this medical drama going. You'd have thought they'd run out of plot by now but Grey Sloan Memorial perseveres with fresh plots — and fresh romances. Like, c'mon, Meredith and Derek are one of the most iconic TV couples ever!

The Gilded Age season 4 — Watch on HBO Max November 1, 2026 HBO After The Gilded Age season 3 ended with Bertha (Carrie Coon) and George's (Morgan Spector) marriage on the rocks, I've been on the edge of my seat to find out what will happen next. Larry (Harry Richardson) and Marian (Louisa Jacobson) seem to be getting their relationship back on track, but I'm really just thrilled that Peggy (Denée Benton) and Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica) are getting married! It definitely seems like love is in the air when it comes to this romance show.

Black Doves — Watch on Netflix November 5, 2026 Netflix Keira Knightley stars as super spy Helen Webb, who has to team up with her old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) after her secret lover is killed. Wild! Sam and Helen are joined by Neve Campbell, Ambika Mod, and more in the next installment of the show. While Black Doves is primarily a spy thriller and action series, it leans heavily into intense emotional and romantic vibes, which makes it perfect for anyone who's not so sure about rom-coms.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 — Watch on Disney+ November 20, 2026 Disney+ In Percy Jackson season 3, Percy (Walker Scobell) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) are getting closer than ever — and when she's taken by Kronos, Percy will stop at nothing to get her back. While it's technically a fantasy action-adventure, the slow-burn romance between Percy Jackson and Annabeth Chase ('Percabeth') makes it more than worthy of a spot on our list.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more news on all your favorite new shows and fall movies!