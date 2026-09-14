TAKE ME BACK TO BRIAR U!
'Off-Campus' Spoilers: Every Surprise We've Seen From Season 2 (So Far)
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Before long, we'll be able to press play on Off-Campus season 2 and revisit the world of Briar U. We know that the focus of the sports romance show is shifting from Garrett and Hannah (Belmont Cameli and Elle Bright) to Dean and Allie (Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla) — and we've gotten quite a few set leaks from the romance show so far!
If you don't mind Off-Campus spoilers...keep scrolling to see everything we're keeping tabs on. Your most official Off-Campus fans reporting for duty. 🫡
Allie & her dad.
@britandco Can’t wait to see more of Allie this season! 🤭 #offcampus #alliehayes #deandilaurentis #mikaabdalla #thescore ♬ EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH - Justin Bieber
A look at Mika Abdalla and Gil Bellows filming a new scene for Off-Campus has convinced fans that we'll finally see more of Allie's family this season. Do you think we'll also see Joe confronting Dean about his relationship with Allie? I'm intrigued. 👀
And we got a brand new look at Dean Di Laurentis.
@britandco Off Campus set leaks just keep getting better! 🤭🏒 #offcampus #thescore #deandilaurentis #stephenkalyn #ellekennedy ♬ original sound - c.rter
We also got a brand new look at Dean Di Laurentis when Stephen Kalyn was caught filming a scene with Lauren Patten, who's playing Beau's (Khobe Clarke) sister Joanna.
And we might be getting a major plot twist in 'Off-Campus' season 2...
@britandco Oh this season is about to HURT isn’t it 😭💔 #offcampus #beaumaxwell #thescore #deandilaurentis #booktok ♬ Baby Now That I Found You - Ella Bright
Okay major spoiler alert here, but based on the fact that this Off-Campus spoiler includes all the boys in suits and a pretty serious atmosphere, it looks like we could see Beau's death in the upcoming episodes. The plot twist is a major catalyst for Dean's emotional arc and his relationship with Allie in The Score, and potentially in season 2, too.
And Ella Bright might have teased a new 'Off-Campus' character.
@britandco Another day, another Sabrina James clue to investigate! 🙈 #offcampus #thegoal #ellekennedy #booktok #ellabright ♬ Ain't In LA - ADÉLA
We know from the Off-Campus books (specifically The Goal) that Sabrina James is a new character that joins the friend group. She ends up becoming pregnant with Tucker's (Jalen Thomas Brooks) baby and falling for him, but I'm hoping we have a really slow burn before we get to that point. So introducing her in season 2 makes perfect sense to me! Do you think Rainbow Wedell is the actress we'll see?
Follow Brit + Co on social media for all the Off-Campus updates you definitely don't want to miss before season 2 drops. And check out our interviews with the Off-Campus cast!