'Off-Campus' Spoilers: Every Surprise We've Seen From Season 2 (So Far)

Before long, we'll be able to press play on Off-Campus season 2 and revisit the world of Briar U. We know that the focus of the sports romance show is shifting from Garrett and Hannah (Belmont Cameli and Elle Bright) to Dean and Allie (Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla) — and we've gotten quite a few set leaks from the romance show so far!

If you don't mind Off-Campus spoilers...keep scrolling to see everything we're keeping tabs on. Your most official Off-Campus fans reporting for duty. 🫡

Follow Brit + Co on social media for all the Off-Campus updates you definitely don't want to miss before season 2 drops. And check out our interviews with the Off-Campus cast!