Nicole Kidman’s New Crime Thriller Is Finally Here: 8 Must-Watch Prime Video Titles This March

If your watchlist has been feeling a little stale lately, Amazon Prime Video is about to fix that. This month, the streamer is stacking its library with buzzy originals, addictive series, and a handful of classic films that never lose their rewatch appeal.

Translation: you might want to clear your schedule.

From splashy new Prime exclusives to nostalgic favorites worth revisiting, there’s plenty arriving on the platform to fuel your next binge session. These are the movies and shows hitting Prime Video this month that we’re most excited to stream.

Here's what we can't wait to see on Amazon Prime this month!

IMDB Scarpetta Serious question. Does Nicole Kidman ever sleep? The award-winning Aussie actress has been crushing it on the big screen and small screen alike, and Scarpetta is no exception. Based on the best-selling detective novel, Kidman plays a medical examiner who is trying to solve a murder case that could lead to her demise, both professionally and literally. Starring alongside Kidman are Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, and Simon Baker. The streaming service is so excited about bringing Scarpetta to the small screen that it has already been greenlit for 2 seasons. Well, this is a must-see and what I'm most thrilled about, and it's coming on March 11th!

IMDB Siren’s Kiss If you’re in the mood for a twisty mystery with plenty of secrets and romantic tension, Siren’s Kiss is one of the buzzy new titles landing on Amazon Prime Video. The series follows investigator Cha Woo-seok (played by Wi Ha-joon), who receives a mysterious call from an informant claiming to have evidence tied to a fraud-related murder. Before she can reveal the truth, however, she dies in a shocking fall—leaving Woo-seok chasing a case that only grows more complicated. His investigation leads him to the glamorous yet suspicious world of Royal Auction and its chief auctioneer, Han Seol-ah, portrayed by Park Min-young. There’s just one alarming detail: all three of Seol-ah’s former fiancés have died under mysterious circumstances. To get closer to the truth, Woo-seok proposes they fake a relationship—but what begins as a calculated move quickly turns dangerous. As he uncovers more about Seol-ah’s past, he realizes he may have stepped into a web of secrets he can’t easily escape—and walking away from the case could cost him everything.

IMDB Young Sherlock Sherlock Holmes is one of the most intelligent and beloved detectives in literary history. But have you ever wondered about his origin story? I certainly have! Young Sherlock unveils the mysteries behind the detective that have shaped him into the determined genius we all know him as today. Now available for streaming.

SXSW/Amazon MGM Studios Pretty Lethal Ballerinas in a haunted house, fighting for their lives with their dance moves? Sign me up! This Prime original series follows a group of ballet dancers who are on their way to an event. But when their bus breaks down in the middle of a forest, they have no choice but to seek shelter in an eerie mansion, run by a former ballerina dancer (portrayed to the utmost perfection by Uma Thurman). The series premieres on March 25th, so unfortunately, we have a bit of a wait.

Classic Movies Coming to the Streaming Service IMDB Carrie Few horror films are as iconic—or as unsettling—as Carrie, the chilling story based on Stephen King’s debut novel. The film follows a painfully shy teenage girl who’s relentlessly bullied at school and controlled by her fanatically religious mother—until her mysterious telekinetic powers push everything to a breaking point. If you’re streaming this month, you actually have two versions to choose from. The original 1976 film starring Sissy Spacek is widely considered a horror classic, while the 2013 remake features Chloë Grace Moretz stepping into the titular role for a more modern take on the story. Both versions deliver plenty of eerie tension and unforgettable moments (that prom scene still lives rent-free in my brain).

The Silence of the Lambs “Hello, Clarice.” Few movie lines are as instantly recognizable—or as chilling—as that one. If you’re in the mood for a psychological thriller that still holds up decades later, The Silence of the Lambs is essential viewing this month on Prime. Starring Jodie Foster as ambitious FBI trainee Clarice Starling and Anthony Hopkins as the terrifyingly brilliant psychiatrist-turned-serial killer Hannibal Lecter, the film is the gold standard of psychological suspense. The story follows Clarice as she’s tasked with interviewing Lecter in hopes that his twisted mind can help catch another murderer on the loose. What makes the film so unforgettable isn’t just the cat-and-mouse plot—it’s the eerie tension between Clarice and Lecter, whose unsettling charm and razor-sharp intelligence make every scene feel like a psychological duel. Directed by Jonathan Demme, the movie became a cultural phenomenon and one of the rare thrillers to sweep the major categories at the Academy Awards.

IMDB Superbad If you’re in the mood for a comedy that still manages to feel wildly quotable nearly two decades later, Superbad absolutely deserves a rewatch. The coming-of-age bromance follows two awkward high school seniors on a chaotic mission to secure alcohol for a party before graduation — which, of course, spirals into one ridiculous misadventure after another. Starring Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as the socially clueless best friends at the center of the story, the film also features a scene-stealing performance from Seth Rogen as one half of a hilariously incompetent police duo. Produced by Judd Apatow, Superbad became an instant comedy classic thanks to its outrageous dialogue, painfully relatable teenage awkwardness, and surprisingly sweet take on friendship.