Wow, Paul Wesley Just Revealed The Most "Forced" Relationship On 'Vampire Diaries'

The Vampire Diaries eight-season run means that the writers had to come up with a lot of plot lines. Jeremy seeing ghosts, vampire pregnancies, the whole concept of turning off your humanity and then having to deal with the consequences. But after Nina Dobrev exited the show after season 6, the writers decided to include a relationship that, during a game of Hot Ones Versus, TVD star Paul Wesley (who played Stefan) said should have been left in the writer's room: Stefan and Caroline.

Here's what Paul Wesley had to say about Stefan and Caroline's relationship on The Vampire Diaries.

Paul Wesley teases Caroline & Stefan never should have gotten together. In the latest installment of Hot Ones Versus, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder went head-to-head to discuss all things love languages, the Lost ending, and, of course, The Vampire Diaries. Right out of the gate, Ian picks up a card about Vampire Diaries and asks which single storyline Paul thinks shouldn't have "made it out of the writer's room." What a way to start! “After Nina left the show, they were like: We need to pair Stefan with some romantic partner and then Stefan and Caroline ended up having a wedding and getting married, right?” he says. I've always been a MAJOR Caroline and Tyler shipper (anyone else?!) so I remember not being a fan of Stefan and Caroline the first time I watched the show (although to be fair I didn't like Caroline and Klaus either). As a viewer it did feel like a. random that had no real buildup beforehand. “It was a little forced but it was cute,” Ian says. "She's pretty and you're pretty." “It was cute,” Paul agrees.

But Ian Somerhalder loves that his "longest relationship" is with Paul Wesley. Ian Somerhalder exclusively told Brit + Co at the Nutro Farmer’s Market for Dogs that Paul Wesley is his "longest relationship," and that working on The Vampire Diaries "feels like it was yesterday." (Even though the show just had its 15th anniversary!) “It's so funny,” he says. “Obviously, it was a lifetime ago, but it feels like it was yesterday. And so, you know, obviously streaming changed the game. The show is one of the most viewed shows in history, period — that's been seen by over a billion people, which is 1/8 of the planet.” Ian continues that because of its reach, “[The Vampire Diaries] allowed me to build a platform. To work on things that were very close to my heart, but at the global scale, and it's allowed me to help create, enact, or build the road for a lot of change."

