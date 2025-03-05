Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

​Dunkin' Spring Menu 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Dunkin’ Fans, Rejoice! The Dunkalatte Is Finally Back On The Menu

nobody wants this season 2 cast
Entertainment

Meet The 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 Cast (Including 4 New Cast Members)

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner 2025
Celebrity News

OMG, Ben Affleck Wants "Another Chance" With Jennifer Garner

the testaments
TV

We Just Got An Exciting Cast Announcement For 'The Handmaid's Tale' Sequel!

weekly tarot reading march 4
Astrology

Your "Lucky" Weekly Tarot Reading Is In!

politcal thriller books to read after paradise
Books

8 Political Thriller Books To Read While You Wait For ‘Paradise’ Season 2

Flattering Spring Trends Plus-Size
Style Trends & Inspo

The 6 “Most Flattering” Plus-Size Spring Trends For 2025

crazy rich asians tv show on max
Entertainment

Jon M. Chu Just Gave Us The Best 'Crazy Rich Asians' Update

Hidden Gems At Target Under $15
Style & Shopping

15 Under-$15 Hidden Gems At Target You Can’t Pass Up This Month

paradise ending explained
Entertainment

'Paradise' Ended On A Startling Note (And We Need More!)

materialists release date
Entertainment

OMG, Dakota Johnson's New Rom-Com Is Finally Coming This Summer

oscars 2025 movies
Entertainment

Where To Stream The Biggest Movies From The 2025 Oscars

Starbucks Spring Cups
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks’ Spring Cups Are Officially Here – See The 15 “Cutest” Designs!

Starbucks Spring Menu 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks’ Spring Menu Is Officially Here – With All Things Cherry, Lavender, & Ube!

He said this one should've never left the writers room 😬.

Wow, Paul Wesley Just Revealed The Most "Forced" Relationship On 'Vampire Diaries'

caroline and stefan the vampire diaries
The CW
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 05, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

The Vampire Diaries eight-season run means that the writers had to come up with a lot of plot lines. Jeremy seeing ghosts, vampire pregnancies, the whole concept of turning off your humanity and then having to deal with the consequences. But after Nina Dobrev exited the show after season 6, the writers decided to include a relationship that, during a game of Hot Ones Versus, TVD star Paul Wesley (who played Stefan) said should have been left in the writer's room: Stefan and Caroline.

Here's what Paul Wesley had to say about Stefan and Caroline's relationship on The Vampire Diaries.

Paul Wesley teases Caroline & Stefan never should have gotten together.

In the latest installment of Hot Ones Versus, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder went head-to-head to discuss all things love languages, the Lost ending, and, of course, The Vampire Diaries.

Right out of the gate, Ian picks up a card about Vampire Diaries and asks which single storyline Paul thinks shouldn't have "made it out of the writer's room." What a way to start!

“After Nina left the show, they were like: We need to pair Stefan with some romantic partner and then Stefan and Caroline ended up having a wedding and getting married, right?” he says.

I've always been a MAJOR Caroline and Tyler shipper (anyone else?!) so I remember not being a fan of Stefan and Caroline the first time I watched the show (although to be fair I didn't like Caroline and Klaus either). As a viewer it did feel like a. random that had no real buildup beforehand.

“It was a little forced but it was cute,” Ian says. "She's pretty and you're pretty."

“It was cute,” Paul agrees.

But Ian Somerhalder loves that his "longest relationship" is with Paul Wesley.

Ian Somerhalder exclusively told Brit + Co at the Nutro Farmer’s Market for Dogs that Paul Wesley is his "longest relationship," and that working on The Vampire Diaries "feels like it was yesterday." (Even though the show just had its 15th anniversary!)

“It's so funny,” he says. “Obviously, it was a lifetime ago, but it feels like it was yesterday. And so, you know, obviously streaming changed the game. The show is one of the most viewed shows in history, period — that's been seen by over a billion people, which is 1/8 of the planet.”

Ian continues that because of its reach, “[The Vampire Diaries] allowed me to build a platform. To work on things that were very close to my heart, but at the global scale, and it's allowed me to help create, enact, or build the road for a lot of change."

Let us know your favorite The Vampire Diaries relationship on our Facebook — and which one you think should've stayed in the writers room 👀.

entertainmentcelebritythe vampire diariespop culture

The Latest

crazy rich asians tv show on max
Entertainment

Jon M. Chu Just Gave Us The Best 'Crazy Rich Asians' Update

Flattering Spring Trends Plus-Size
Style Trends & Inspo

The 6 “Most Flattering” Plus-Size Spring Trends For 2025

paradise ending explained
Entertainment

'Paradise' Ended On A Startling Note (And We Need More!)

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit