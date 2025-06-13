Um, We Just Got The Best 'Vampire Diaries' Reunion Update

I've been waiting for a Vampire Diaries reunion ever since I finished watching the final episode. So when I talked to producer and writer Julie Plec at the world premiere of We Were Liars, of course I had to ask whether she had any idea what a future installment of The Vampire Diaries could look like.

Here's what Julie Plec had to say about a potential The Vampire Diaries reunion.

Are they making Vampire Diaries again? When asked about a Vampire Diaries reunion, writer and producer Julie Plec admitted there's a small problem. "So many people are dead," she exclusively told Brit + Co at the We Were Liars premiere. "I took away the other side — I guess we could all join them in peace eventually. But there's probably not a lot of drama in peace. So might just have to be a really awesome photoshoot." Listen, the photoshoots that The CW used to give us are so iconic, I would LOVE to see Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, and Nina Dobrev get together again!

Was there a Vampire Diaries reunion? We did just get to see Candice King, Nina Dobrev, and Kat Graham reunite! "Love you girls so much!!!!!! 🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️" Kat commented on Nina's post, while a fan added, "And now the rumors can definitely be ended 🫶🏼❤️."

Is The Vampire Diaries season 9 coming out? Only time will tell whether we get a Vampire Diaries photoshoot, or we do end up getting another installment of the show. But no matter what happens, as soon as we find out, y'all will be the first to know!

