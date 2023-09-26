Nina Dobrev Helped Create Your Favorite Elena Gilbert Outfits On "The Vampire Diaries"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The Vampire Diaries' lead character Elena Gilbert (played by Nina Dobrev) is peak late 2000s-core. This teen drama wouldn't be complete without all of Elena Gilbert's outfits, or The Vampire Diaries' fall outfits in general, in all her jewel toned, nostalgic, layered glory. Because what can we say — there's nothing like a Henley and tank top combo. And thanks to a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, we now know that Nina actually had a huge hand in creating those outfits.
Because Nina Dobrev was leading TVD, she had more creative power with her styling. "I definitely had a little bit more say and sway in my wardrobe and I collaborated with the wardrobe stylist on the show and created Elena's look," she says in the interview. "At the time, Elena felt very innocent, sort of sheltered, and I wanted her wardrobe to reflect that so Elena was a little bit more buttoned up in that way."
But Nina didn't only play Elena. There are a few doppelgängers within the world of The Vampire Diaries, including Katherine, who has very important ties to Elena *and* is also played by Nina. "Katherine was much edgier," she says. "She's been around a lot longer, she's a century-old vampire, so she's lived through a lot of fashion and a lot of different eras and she's a lot more confident."
While Elena wears lots of tees, tanks, and cardigans, Katherine opts for edgy accessories, darker colors, and lots of leather. Put both characters side-by-side and it kind of feels like a day-to-night outfit lookbook.
"Through these two characters I definitely found different parts of myself," Nina continues. "Katherine gave me more confidence and made me grow up in a way. Elena and Katherine were really incredible roles and I'm so happy I got to play them."
Love Hard. (L to R) Jimmy O. Yang as Josh Lin and Nina Dobrev as Natalie Bauer in Love Hard. Cr. Bettina Strauss/Netflix © 2021
While Nina has gone on to star in films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Love Hard, The Vampire Diaries continues to hold a special place in her heart. "The show was huge. It was extremely beloved. The fans were, and still are, so incredibly loyal," she says. "I don't think I really knew what success was until The Vampire Diaries, I wasn't used to that, it was actually slightly overwhelming, but it was incredible and it's changed my life."
Which Elena Gilbert outfit is your favorite? We're partial to her blue ballgown from the season one episode "Miss Mystic Falls" but we'll also never say no to a comfy tee shirt ;).
Lead image via The CW/YouTube
