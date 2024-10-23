Ian Somerhalder Says 'Vampire Diaries' Co-Star Paul Wesley Is His "Longest Relationship” — Exclusive
Olivia is a writer and content creator interested in food, beauty, entertainment, and fashion. When Olivia isn’t typing away or reading Barnes & Noble’s latest psychological thriller, she can be found lying on the beach, binge-watching One Tree Hill, or sitting on a flight headed to her next travel destination (probably Italy). You can follow Olivia’s foodie journey on Instagram at @livvin_for_food or her personal endeavors at @oliviaa.bria.
There are days when you’re feeling epic. This overcast Saturday morning at The Grove (a popular outdoor shopping mall in LA) was one of those days, and I’d like to think that it was for Ian Somerhalder too — thanks to his latest collaboration with Nutro. The pet food company hosted the first-ever Farmer’s Market for Dogs, and it was just as adorably therapeutic as you’d think it’d be.
Now, it’s not lost on me that Somerhalder is a well-known face in the entertainment industry, thanks to his performances on The Vampire Diaries, Lost, V Wars, and more. So, his demeanor throughout the morning reflected exactly how I thought it would: as a total pro. He knew exactly where to find the camera, how to approach continuous interview questions, and made sure to greet workers kindly — including myself.
“So I’m going to ask you a few questions,” I told Somerhalder, after we finished our introductions. ”Oh, don’t do it. Prepare to be underwhelmed,” he quickly joked. Little did he know that as a longtime fan of The Vampire Diaries, there’s nothing he can really say that would ‘underwhelm’ me.
“One of the amazing things we're excited about is the takeaway that we hope people get from this, which is showing pet parents that they can be an incredible positive force of change,” Somerhalder told me. With this initiative, the actor explained that Nutro intends to “help shepherd, fund, and educate the farmers within their network to start adapting healthy soil practices.”
The farmers market contained everything from a Willy Wonka factory standard of treats, to a build your own flower bouquet station, to a section where you can get your dog’s astrology read (I know, that’s so LA). Of course, there were also many dogs (of which I pet mostly all of them), and a beaming Ian Somerhalder who so graciously led the ribbon cutting. Of those dogs, was Somerhalder’s twelve-year-old pup named Nietzsche, who was as sweet as can be (and yes, I pet her as well). The actor noted that he found Nietzsche as a stray while filming The Vampire Diaries in Georgia, and took her in pretty instantaneously.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Speaking of The Vampire Diaries, I asked him how he felt about the recent 15th anniversary of the CW series airing on television, which was marked on September 10th.
“You know, it's so funny,” Somerhalder answered. “Obviously, it was a lifetime ago, but it feels like it was yesterday. And so, you know, obviously streaming changed the game. The show is one of the most viewed shows in history, period — that's been seen by over a billion people, which is 1/8 of the planet.” I later teased that myself, sisters, and friends were likely responsible for a big portion of those streams.
“[The Vampire Diaries] allowed me to build a platform,” Somerhalder continued. “To work on things that were very close to my heart, but at the global scale, and it's allowed me to help create, enact or build the road for a lot of change, and it's why I have this amazing partnership.”
The Absorption Company founder continued, noting that filming the show “was an unbelievable time,” and he “cannot believe” how much time has passed. Since then, Somerhalder has added environmental advocate (as a former UNEP Global Goodwill Ambassador and aid in the Netflix documentary, Common Ground) and entrepreneur (in both the wellness and alcohol space) to his long list of successful titles.
This is when he panned to the phone camera I had pointing at him. “So, everyone who's seen the show, watched the show, supported us — me — in any way, shape and form regarding the show — I thank you from the bottom of my heart, because you have been a part of this journey with me.” Somerhalder then thanked the media, partners, and all those who have contributed to promoting “the show to be one of the most viewed things that was ever created.” I can’t say I didn’t appreciate that journalist nod.
“So here's to 15 years,” he finished. That’s when we insinuated a fake ‘cheers,’ with Brother’s Bourbon filled in our hypothetical glasses, obviously.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Segwaying from the bourbon brand, I couldn’t miss the opportunity to ask Somerhalder about his longtime friendship withThe Vampire Diaries co-star and business partner, Paul Wesley. With the show falling deep into the supernatural, and their relationship often unserious over fun social media clips, I questioned how they kept it together on-screen without constant laughter.
“I mean, we had to be serious,” Somerhalder said. “But, you know, you're like running from ghosts and vampires and stuff, and then you just cut and someone makes a fart joke, and 130 people erupt in laughter.” Cue my own giggle. “There's only so much you can run for your life, we laugh. That's how we kept each other sane.” I believe it, I told him. The eight-season show carries storylines from mythical sirens to evil doppelgängers.
Somerhalder added, “Paul and I spent eight years on the show, and now we have another company, and now it's 15 years.” He paused, smiling, “It's my longest relationship.” We shared another laugh. That’s when I went back to petting Nietzsche, who, it turns out, is just as professional in front of the camera as Somerhalder is. I’d expect nothing less.
