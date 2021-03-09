These Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wraps Are Easy *and* Delicious
Shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, herbs, lettuce, and a little cheddar cheese, all folded up in wraps, then pan-fried until warm and crispy. These easy wraps come together in minutes, they're crunchy on the outside, and spicy and cheesy inside. Serve with the most deliciously creamy, jalapeño lime ranch, and additional buffalo sauce. Great for both lunch and dinner, but equally fun for a game night too!
Making these folded wraps is easy. Here is how I do it…
First things first, start with the buffalo chicken. I shredded up a couple of chicken breasts and tossed them with homemade buffalo sauce, yogurt (for creaminess), and fresh herbs. Most buffalo chicken dip/fillings are made with cream cheese, but I wanted to make these wraps on the healthier side, so I swapped in yogurt. Worked just perfectly.
Once the filling is mixed, mix up a quick homemade ranch….but don't make it your average ranch.
I used fresh cilantro and plenty of lime in place of the usual herb mix and stirred in some pickled jalapeños for a spicy, tangy kick. This is the perfect sauce to swirl into each wrap.
Now assemble.
I took a lot of photos so you could see how this is done, but guys it's easy. You make a cut down the center of your tortillas, then add the chicken to one corner, and the greens to another corner, and finally the cheese to another. Fold it all up, then pan-fry.
So you've got….
One-quarter of buffalo chicken.
Another quarter wrap of greens n' things.
A quarter full of ranch.
And finally a quarter full of cheese.
Fold it all up into one triangle.
As the wraps cook, the cheese on the outer layer melts out a bit and the most magical thing happens. The cheese melts onto the skillet and becomes crispy and almost fried. It's really good.
And then, everything else cooks together into a wrap that's crispy on the outside, but cheesy and saucy inside.
The verdict? My brother Red said he probably likes these more than buffalo chicken. They're a mix of two of his favorite foods, buffalo chicken and quesadillas, so naturally, he loved these. As did everyone else. They're pretty hard to beat.
Nothing fancy, just really delicious food. Excited to have this recipe on hand for an easy dinner. It's just one of those meals that everyone loves!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup cooked shredded chicken
- 1/4 cup plain greek yogurt
- 1/3 cup buffalo sauce (homemade sauce in notes)
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley
- 1 teaspoon dried dill
- 4 large (burrito size) whole wheat or gluten-free tortillas
- 2 cups shredded romaine lettuce
- 1-2 jalapeño or poblano pepper, chopped
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded pepper jack cheese
- olive oil, for cooking
JALAPEÑO RANCH
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 cup pickled jalapeños chopped + 2 tablespoons brine
- juice from 1 lime
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a bowl, combine the chicken, yogurt, buffalo sauce, chives, parsley, and dill.
- To make the ranch. Combine all ingredients in a bowl.
- To assemble, cut down from the center of the tortilla to the edge. Spread the chicken in the bottom left corner, then add a handful of the lettuce, jalapeño/poblano pepper, and green onions on the top left corner. Spread the ranch on the top right corner, and the cheese on the bottom right corner. Fold the buffalo chicken over the lettuce. Then, working clock-wise, folding that quarter over the ranch. And finally, fold that quarter over the cheese.
- Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a skillet, add 1 wrap and cook 2-3 minutes per side until crisp and golden brown. Serve warm with extra buffalo sauce, ranch, and lettuce.
RECIPE NOTES
Buffalo Sauce: Mix 1/2 hot sauce, 1/2 cup olive oil or melted butter, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, 1/2 teaspoon smoked, paprika, and a 1/2 teaspoon each onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Tortillas: I love to use Siete Foods Grain Free Burrito Size Tortillas and their smaller Grain Free Tortillas. You can get these at Whole Foods or order online. I also love the Whole Foods brand whole wheat tortillas.
Want more food inspo? Check out Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest on Teach Me Something New with Brit Morin!
This recipe was originally featured on the Half Baked Harvest blog.
- These Baked Hot Chocolate Doughnuts Will Warm Up Your Week ... ›
- 21 Easy Pumpkin Soup Recipes to Keep You Warm This Fall - Brit + ... ›
- These Amazing Chocolate Chip Cookies Have a Healthy Twist - Brit ... ›
- How to Cook Easy, Healthy-ish Weeknight Dinners If You're Busy AF ... ›
- 23 Essential Pantry Staples You Can't Do Without - Brit + Co ›
- Half Baked Harvest's Cookbook Is Equal Parts Healthy and ... ›
- Tieghan Gerard Of Half Baked Harvest ›
- Half Baked Harvest's Slow Cooker Creamy Tortellini Vegetable Soup ›
- Half Baked Harvest's Spicy Pesto Pasta Alla Vodka - Brit + Co ›
New York Times bestselling cookbook author of Half Baked Harvest and Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, creates recipes inspired by the people and places she loves most. A food photographer, stylist, and recipe developer, Tieghan shares her work on her blog, Half Baked Harvest. Follow along on her site and social channels for a hearty mix of savory, sweet, healthy, and indulgent recipes... with a good amount of chocolate.