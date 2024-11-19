Nothing pairs better with cold weather than cozying up with a new book — especially if it's a fantasy. Enjoy the weather from the window and escape into pages full of far-off realms and magic kingdoms. Whether you’re in the mood for dark magic, ancient curses, mythical adventures, or dragon slaying quests, these page turning fantasy reads will transport you far from the everyday. Light a candle, grab a blanket and settle into a cozy spot to lose yourself in a captivating fantasy book this winter.
Scroll to see the most exciting fantasy books to read this winter!
The Last One by Rachel Howzell Hall
Kai awakens in a desolate land of disease and beasts void of memories to explain who she is or how she arrived. In pursuit of the Sea of Devour before things worsen, she is offered help from an unbelievably skilled, but equally as annoying blacksmith. In the kingdom of Vinevridth, where there is more to people than what meets the eye, Kai’s questions multiply, particularly about the blacksmith whose secrets may be deadly.
The Serpent and The Wolf by Rebecca Robinson
Shaped by a lifetime of training, Vaasa Kozár is a force to be reckoned with. Following the death of her mother, Vaasa inherits the same dark magic that claimed her and now feels death’s shadow looming. Her ruthless brother, seeing Vaasa as a threat to his crown, schemes to ensure her death will be the catalyst to war by marrying her off to a cruel foreign leader. Determined to survive, Vaasa finds herself presented with a nearly irresistible deal: her freedom and control over her dark magic for helping her husband's quest for power. But with everything at stake, she’s trapped between trust and an arrangement that starts to feel unexpectedly real.
Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros
With nearly eighteen months of training at Basgiath War College behind her, Violet Sorrengail realizes that the time for preparation has ended. Battle has begun, trust is scarce, and enemies linger in every direction. Determined to protect her dragons, her home, and everyone she loves, Violet embarks on an arduous journey in search of allies to stand alongside Navarre, bearing a heavy secret. The kind of secret that threatens to ruin everything. The pressure mounts and a deadly storm takes shape, but only Violet can find the truth.
Warrior of Legend by Kendare Blake
The price of becoming an Aristene is high, and now Reed bears the title of a Glorious Death, guiding heroes who exchanged their lives for glory. She buries herself in these duties, harvesting heroes tirelessly to try and distance herself from the memories of the prince she left behind. Summoned to guide a princess to a glorious marriage, Lyonene offers Reed a chance to take the place of the hero who isn’t fated to die. The mission turns out to be anything but simple. Familiar faces reappear, an old enemy threatening the Aristine, and the prince she loves, Hestion, a suitor of the princess. Loyalty is broken, death strikes, and Reed wonders how much more she can sacrifice to save her sisters and herself.
The Last Dragon of East by Katrina Kwan
Leading a relatively quiet life, twenty-five-year-old Sai manages the family tea house while caring for his sick mother, though his side job is a bit less traditional. He is a matchmaker, a career foraged from his gift to see the red threads of fate that connect soulmates. He has only ever seen his thread as gray and frayed, but a pair of dragon scales claimed by the family doctor to be a miracle cure, change everything. Sai’s once average life of ignoring past-due notices, is replaced with magical and mortal adventures.
Gentlest of Wild Things by Sarah Underwood
Desire is more than just a feeling on the island of Zakynthos; it’s love itself, bottled and sold at the highest price by the power seeking Leandros, descendant of the god Eros. Eirene and her twin sister Phoebe have avoided its lure, until Leandros interest turns to Phoebe as his next bride. Eirene strikes a deal to keep her sister safe: complete four detailed tasks and Leandros bride will have to marry someone else. It’s apparent to Eirene that something larger is at play and it has to do with Desire and Lamia, Leandros’s locked away daughter. Lamia, longing for the taste of freedom, builds a bond with Eirene but the cost of freedom is bloody when something deadly stalks the night.
The Witch of Wol Sin Lake by Lena Jeong
With the Netherking sent into the Deep, Mirae’s queendom is saved, but not without consequence. Her older brother Minho is possessed and tormented by the Netherking in the Deep and in an effort to save him, Mirae will be faced with an impossible decision. Now the Netherking possesses the powerful pearl of Seolla and as Mirae races through time with her divine powers she uncovers truths that shake her trust in faith and the future. Mirae must decide how far she is willing to go because to defeat the Netherking will take a sacrifice she may be unwilling to bear.
Mistress of Lies by K. M. Enright
Shan LeClaire, born of a powerful, but disgraced Blood Worker, has revenge on her mind. Her first step for vengeance is paved to save her brother and ends in the assassination of her father, now replacing him as head of the family. Samuel Hutchinson, gifted but reluctant, falls deeply into the world of magic after discovering the victim of a magical serial killer. Tasked by the Eternal King to catch the killer, Samuel’s path begins to converge with Shan and Isaac, a mysterious Royal Blood Worker. Entangled in Shan’s dangerous web of desire and deception, he must decide if his nation’s safety is worth the cost of his soul.
A Tribute of Fireby Sariah Wilson
Every year, Ilion sacrifices two Locrian maidens to an earth goddess in a ritual that hasn't seen a survivor for a millennium. This year, Princess Lia is one of the hunted, along with her untrained sister Quynh. Navigating the labyrinthine streets, endless decisions, and dead ends Lia finds herself cautiously enamored with Jason, an Ilionian sailor. The pressure is on Lia to survive and break the curse, saving every young woman from having to walk the same path.
The Rose Bargain by Sasha Peyton Smith
Ivy Benton lives in England where one bargain is given to every citizen by their immortal fae queen. Exchanging a memory or taste for beauty or talent to attract a suitor is the expectation for elite young women. Except this year's debut season features the ultimate prize, Prince Bram, the fae queen's son. Winning the competition for his heart could free her sister from a destructive bargain and save her family from ruin. But every fae deal has a sinister plot, and life as she knows it may never be the same.
The Fury of the Gods by John Gwynne
Varg has earned his spot as an accepted member of the Bloodsworn, but his greatest challenge lies ahead: slaying a dragon. In Snakavik, Elvar battles for control and faces the impossible task of taming a wolf god. Biórr’s bloodthirsty warband moves north and Guðvarr works to achieve Lik-Rifa’s favor. All roads lead to Snakavik where the final battle will show the true fury of the gods.
A Language of Dragons by S.F. Williamson
Viv has a handful of plans. She is going to follow the rules, get a summer internship studying dragon languages and protect her sister from the dangers of Third Class. But midnight strikes and Viv’s effort to free one dragon has ignited a civil war. Whether her family returns home or they all die rests on Viv after she is brought to Bletchley Park as a codebreaker. Viv begins to see that the peace treaty binding human and dragon societies is corrupt and she may be the key to exposing it all.
S(Kin) by Ibi Zoboi
Every new moon, fifteen-year-old Marisol sheds her skin and transforms into a fireball witch, sustaining her own life by feeding on others. Brooklyn’s bright lights and bolted doors make this no easy task, and she longs to break free from this place, old traditions, and her mother. Meanwhile, seventeen-year-old Genevieve is facing her own struggles with a skin condition and the chaos of her newly born siblings. A new nanny reveals a family secret and a connection to Marisol, and Gen stumbles on answers to unasked questions. As the girls’ paths intertwine, they discover that the magic they share may have more consequences to the relationships around them than any ancient magic.
