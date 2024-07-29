The Best Books To Read Based On Your Mood, From Spooky To Spicy
Anyone can head to BookTok and get lost in a sea of book recommendations, but there's nothing like finding something to read based on your mood. I have days where book club picks are all I can think about, but sometimes I'm just in the mood for something super specific. Also, who has time to scroll thought 20+ books to find something that suits their exact feeling?
I know you're busy having the summer of your dreams so I'm sharing 8 books you should definitely read based on your mood before summer ends. These page-turners are so good, you'll be happy you picked them up no matter your mood!
What To Read When You Want To Get Lost In A Fantasy
Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi
Zélie Adebola knows she's humming with the familiar magic that once coursed through her mother's veins, but she has yet to figure out how to awaken after a ruthless king murdered all maji. Stripped of the very thing that made the Orïsha who they were, she has to continually hope and pray that her family won't be targeted.
When that still doesn't prove to be enough, Zélie embarks on a dangerous journey to find the source of magic's power and stop the vile tyranny of the same king who seems to still have bloodlust on his mind. She just doesn't expect to receive help from unusual allies during her quest.
Bound by her mission and a realization that her own powers are growing, Zélie faces great uncertainty as she tries to put an end to the harsh life her people have faced.
What To Read When You're Feeling Spooky
Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak
What To Read When You're Feeling Romantic
The True Love Experiment by Christina Lauren
What To Read When You're Feeling Mysterious
The Orphanage By The Lakeby Daniel G. Miller
Hazel thought things would be different once she started her private investigator business, but things have't been going so well for her. Just as she's about to give up, Madeline Hemsley reaches out with a case that's too good to ignore.
A young orphan girl has vanished from 'The Orphanage By The Lake' and Madeline wants Hazel to discover where she is. Without a second thought, Hazel launches into her investigation and thinks she has things figured out. But she realizes things are more complicated than they seem.
Between seeing symbols she's unable to decipher and the knowledge that she's being followed, Hazel starts to feel like she's in over her head
What To Read When You're Feeling Spicy
A Not So Meet Cute by Meghann Quinn
There's nothing that suggests the two of them have a successful relationship, but they're committed to faking it til they make it. The issue is that they do such a good job that Lottie begins to wonder if it'll be so bad to truly fall for Huxley.
What To Read When You're Wondering About The Future
Divergent by Veronica Roth
If you love dystopian books like The Hunger Games, you'll enjoy reading Divergent.
Beatrice Prior lives in a dystopian future that's comprised of five factions — Candor (the honest), Abnegation (the selfless), Dauntless (the brave), Amity (the peaceful), and Erudite (the intelligent). Though she's associated with Abnegation faction, she's been thinking about aligning herself elsewhere. It's a decision that's not taken lightly, but Beatrice forges ahead anyway.
Her greatest challenge doesn't come with her decision though. It's the fact that she knows Tris is harboring a secret that could cause people to do deadly things if they don't understand it.
What To Read When You're Working On Your Glow Up
Worthy by Jamie Kern Lima
Author Jamie Kern Lima knows what it's like to struggle with self-doubt, and she's written the best book to help you combat it. She doesn't want to undermine yourself anymore because she knows you're more talented than you give yourself credit for.
You'll learn how to start loving yourself sans repeating old narratives that have nothing to do with you, embrace mistakes you've made, achieve your goals according to your own timeline, and so much more!
It's a highly-recommended read that comes with a metallic book cover that makes glowing up feel attainable.
What To Read When You're Feeling Uninspired
The Fun Habit by Mike Rucker, Ph.D
Everyone experiences ruts from time to time, but Mike Rucker, Ph.D. believes it's time to start having fun again. However, it seems like we may be going about it the wrong way by making everything the opposite of that.
We know how to create goals that help us achieve our dreams, but Rucker wants us to go back to the basis by reintroducing play into our lives. You know, the kind that makes you actually laugh out loud until your sides hurt?
Here's one thing to know — it can't be find in your overachieving ways. It's hidden in your inner child who hasn't forgotten what it feels like to reach for joy and find you can hold it in your hands.
By the end of this book, you'll be finding small ways to celebrate fun on a daily basis.
Find your next summer read in our most-anticipated list of August books!
