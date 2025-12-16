Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Entrees This Weekend – With One Condition

There’s another epic Chipotle BOGO entrée deal right around the corner, as long as hungry visitors comply with one condition – those seeking to receive a free Chipotle entrée will have to show up to their nearest Chipotle location wearing a festive holiday sweater.

Coming hot off the heels of National Ugly Sweater Day (Friday, December 19), Chipotle’s BOGO entrée deal will run for one day only on Saturday, December 20. Not only is it the perfect opportunity to score free food, but it’s a great time to ring in Christmas with some lighthearted fun and silliness.

Ahead, find everything you need to know about Chipotle’s limited-time holiday sweater BOGO deal and how to get free Chipotle this weekend.

Chipotle Part of Chipotle’s ‘Unwrap Extra’ holiday promotion series for 2025, the ‘Extra Sweater Day’ BOGO deal will take place at participating U.S. and Canada locations on Saturday, December 20 only. The BOGO deal will only be available in person after 4 p.m. local time.

Chipotle The catch? Guests who wear an “extra” holiday sweater (think your classic ugly sweater) and order an entrée will receive an additional free entrée for participating. Guests ordering for multiple diners should note that the BOGO deal has a limit of five free menu items per check.



Chipotle The Extra Sweater Day promo is the last in a series of Chipotle deals for December. The chain restaurant recently gave away free entrées on December 6 and 13 with the purchase of a three-taco entrée and burrito, respectively. Chipotle also ran a delicious BOGO deal in November for Thanksgiving eve . We hope to see even more free Chipotle deals take place in 2026!

