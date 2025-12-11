How To Score Free Shake Shack Fries For A Year — Plus 3 Other Freebies You Should Know About

All I want for Christmas is free Shake Shack fries for a whole year. Fortunately, the food chain is feeling extremely generous this holiday season and is offering a ton of outstanding deals for customers who spend $10 or more.

Let me get one thing straight: this particular burger joint is by far my favorite fast food restaurant of all time. The quality of each menu item is so out of this world and mouthwateringly delicious that I have no choice but to be a customer for life. Whether it’s the sweet milkshakes or the burgers with the top-notch cheese pulls, it goes without saying Shake Shack knows exactly what they're doing with their menu.

Needless to say, I’m really pumped up for all of Shake Shack's special deals this December. However, Shake Shack isn’t the only place spoiling customers this month. Plenty of other chain restaurants have some impressive deals, too.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re as excited as I am about Shake Shack's freebies and even more discounted fast food treats.

Free Fries For A Year At Shake Shack Okay, so here’s where it gets exciting: Select Shake Shacks will be hiding a cute little plushie of a crinkle fry, named Cris the Crinkle Cut Plushie. (So cute!) Cris will be appearing at locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, and San Francisco. If a customer finds the hidden crinkle fry plushie, they’re in luck! So long as you show the found item to one of the employees, you’ve just earned yourself free crinkle fries all year long. Plus, you get to keep the fry toy! Unfortunately, there will only be one Cris per location, so once a customer finds him, the challenge will end for the season.

Free Burger + Chicken Sandwich With Your Shake Shack Order Here’s a fun twist. Throughout the entire month of December, Shake Shack will be offering a deal where customers can munch on free burgers with their order, so long as they purchase something for $10 or more during the promotional period. December 1-6: Free Big Shack Burger

December 8-14: Free Smoke Shack

December 15-20: Free Chicken Shack

December 21-31: Free Shack Burger Just another reason to adore Shake Shack!

Baskin-Robbins Turns 80 – $0.80 Scoops Baskin-Robbins will celebrate its 80th birthday on December 7. To ring in the milestone, they'll be selling ice cream scoops for just 80 cents. This deal will only be available at select locations, so make sure to check ahead of time.

BOGO At Chipotle For the first three Saturdays in December, Chipotle will offer a series of buy-one-get-one-free deals: December 6: Free entrée with every three-taco entrée

December 13: Free entrée with every burrito purchase

December 20: Free entrée for customers who wear a festive holiday sweater and buy an entrée Chipotle is also doing something special for its rewards members this month. Members will receive gifts like free guac, double protein, chips, or a free drink throughout the month, accessible via Chipotle's rewards wallet.

Kids Eat Free At IHOP Up until December 21, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., IHOP is offering free meals for children (as long as you also purchase an adult meal).

