Nothing gives the holidays a silly and light-hearted vibe quite like an ugly Christmas sweater. The holidays can get pretty stressful, so throwing on a funny sweater is a great way to lighten the mood. Plus, you can look back on all your Christmas photos and laugh anytime life gets tough.

But if I’m going to be super honest, whenever I try to pick out my ugly Christmas sweater for the season, I always aim for it to be just the slightest bit fashion-forward and chic. (Is this cheating?) I don’t know, but after discussing it with my BFFs, I know I’m not alone in this line of thinking. Wanting to look cute at the holiday party and in Christmas photos is not a crime!

With this in mind, here are the 9 chicest ugly Christmas sweaters (my fave oxymoron) that’ll light up the room this holiday season.

Altar'd State Altar'd State Lori Holiday Striped Sweater Nothing – and I mean nothing – can come between this girl and her unhealthy obsession with Altar’d State. They have some of the most feminine, sophisticated looks I’ve ever seen. Exhibit A? This adorable Christmas sweater. It’s the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. I love that they're not afraid to get festive during the holidays.

Nordstrom Unique Vintage Long Sleeve Fair Isle Sweater I adore the elegant simplicity of this sweater. It’s classy and classic all at once. The gingerbread pattern is so nostalgic, and it makes me want to wear it while making my Christmas cookies this year!

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Snoopy Sunday Hoodie If you’re a Snoopy lover like I am, nothing beats this adorable hoodie from Abercrombie & Fitch. I have to get my hands on one. What better way to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas than in this adorable find?

Lands' End Lands' End Fuzzy Turtleneck Lantern Sleeve Jacquard Sweater Sometimes you just gotta go with the classics. This beloved fairisle design is timeless and comes in several festive colors to celebrate the season.

Talbots Talbots Holiday Dog Crewneck Sweater How adorable is this dog design? Wear this once, and you’ll be receiving endless compliments left and right.

Nordstrom Sweet Wink Christmas Tree Knit Sweater This option is simple, yet stylish. It’s perfect for any pink lovers and is so aesthetically-pleasing!

Target Tipsy Elves Gaudy Garland Cardigan If you want to show off your eccentricity at your next Christmas party, you can’t go wrong with this Target cardi. So quirky!

Hanna Andersson Hanna Andersson Holiday Sweater This "ugly" Christmas sweater is truly adorable. Whether you prefer the pastel Christmas tree trim option or the polka dots and reindeer, both will make you feel festive and fashionable.

Target Tipsy Elves Sequin Candy Cane Cardigan Tipsy Elves knew exactly what they were doing with this one. Obsessed.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop even more editor-loved fashion finds!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.