Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Watch, read and play!

8 Fun Things To Do On Christmas Day In 2025

Three friends in winter clothes sitting on a snowy path with a sled.
Photo by Kari Fulmek
By Bre Avery,
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio
Theresa Gonzalez
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

See Full Bio
Dec 10, 2025
Looking to come up with some new holiday traditions to add to your Christmas Day bucket list? You’ve come to the right place. From reading hours and fancy brunches to binge-worthy movies, here are the most merry (and cozy!) activities to explore this Christmas Day that’ll make your festive celebration all the more magical. Who else is ready for the most wonderful time of the year?

Scroll for fun things to do on Christmas Day!

Fantasy woman in a castle with soldiers; "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" title displayed.

Disney / Prime Video

Stream The Nutcracker

Instead of spending hundreds of bucks on the live ballet performance, why not stream it on your TV for free? This classical Christmas-themed ballet is perfect to watch during the holidays and is sure to add a spark of magic to your day.

Tip: Best enjoyed in your pajamas with eggnog and peppermint bark.

You can currently stream Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker on Prime Video or for a twist watch Disney's reimagining of the classic ballet in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.
Baking tray with fresh gingerbread cookies in star and gingerbread man shapes.

Photo by Nicole Michalou

Make Hot Cocoa And Gingerbread In Your PJs

There’s something about baking on Christmas Day that’s so rewarding and cozy. Whether you’re baking with the family, friends, or going solo this year, having a tasty set of homemade holiday treats is the best way to add warmth to your festivities. Be sure to add a steaming cup of hot cocoa with marshmallows to complete the snack!

Family smiling and assembling a puzzle on a bed.

Photo by Tara Winstead

Host A Game "Day"

Put all your technological devices away, and focus on your loved ones! Play card/board games or puzzles by the fireplace with your closest friends and family is the most rewarding way to spend the holiday, since it’s cozy, wholesome, and the perfect way to bond with your favorite people. Plus, it’s a refreshing change of pace to go without screens for a little while!

Three friends in winter clothes sitting on a snowy path with a sled.

Photo by Kari Fulmek

Play Winter Sports

While sledding or ice skating may seem like a childish activity, there’s no age limit to having fun! In fact, I recently went sledding with my closest friends late at night when all the stars were out, and it was honestly way more fun now, as an adult, than it was during my formative years. 10 out of 10, highly recommend. Just make sure you’re aware of your surroundings and follow any safety protocols necessary for the sledding course!

Tiered dessert tray on a festive table with holiday decorations and lights.

Fairmont San Francisco

Book A Fancy Brunch

If you’re near a big city, take advantage of the season's offerings — many hotels and restaurants host festive Christmas brunches or Afternoon Tea. It’s the perfect excuse to let someone else handle the cooking while you sit back, dress up and savor a mimosa (or two!). Here are a few to check out!

Person reading under a decorated Christmas tree with gifts on a wooden floor.

Photo by Марина Вотинцева

Host A Reading Hour

Okay, forget what I said. I don’t think anything can beat snuggling up with a lighthearted Christmas novel as the top-tier activity during the holiday. So kick your feet up by the fireplace and get lost in the wonderful world of literature!

Man and woman with a book, surrounded by candy canes and snowy trees.

Hallmark Channel

Watch Hallmark Holiday Movies

Here’s another ultra snug activity. Grab your favorite throw blanket and enter Cozyville as you binge-watch the top-rated Hallmark Holiday Movies.

Snowman wearing a hat and scarf in a snowy field near trees and portable toilets.

Photo by Hui Huang

Have a Snowman Building Contest

You’re never too old to have a snowman building contest. But you can take your contest up a notch (or two) by getting really competitive with your competition. I’m talking Bravo TV-style competitiveness. Whoever wins the snowman building contest gets to eat a batch of homemade Christmas cookies that the sore losers must bake!

No snow? Host a winter-themed scavenger hunt or try the many viral Christmas games!

Looking for more fun stories? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

christmaschristmas movieseditecomholidaysthings to doholiday

The Latest

New Christmas Candy Releases 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

The 7 Best New Christmas Candy Releases To Try Before The Holidays End

bridgerton season 4 episodes netflix
TV

Here's When You Can Watch Every Episode Of 'Bridgerton' Season 4

Chic Christmas Dresses 2025
Style Trends & Inspo

8 Chic Christmas Dresses For Every Holiday Gathering

book lovers cast rumors simone ashley manny jacinto
Movies

This Super Hot 'Book Lovers' Cast Rumor Has Fans In A Tizzy

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit