8 Fun Things To Do On Christmas Day In 2025

Looking to come up with some new holiday traditions to add to your Christmas Day bucket list? You’ve come to the right place. From reading hours and fancy brunches to binge-worthy movies , here are the most merry (and cozy!) activities to explore this Christmas Day that’ll make your festive celebration all the more magical. Who else is ready for the most wonderful time of the year?

Disney / Prime Video Stream The Nutcracker Instead of spending hundreds of bucks on the live ballet performance, why not stream it on your TV for free? This classical Christmas-themed ballet is perfect to watch during the holidays and is sure to add a spark of magic to your day. Tip: Best enjoyed in your pajamas with eggnog and peppermint bark. You can currently stream Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker on Prime Video or for a twist watch Disney's reimagining of the classic ballet in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. You can currently stream Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker on Prime Video or for a twist watch Disney's reimagining of the classic ballet in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

Photo by Nicole Michalou Make Hot Cocoa And Gingerbread In Your PJs There’s something about baking on Christmas Day that’s so rewarding and cozy. Whether you’re baking with the family, friends, or going solo this year, having a tasty set of homemade holiday treats is the best way to add warmth to your festivities. Be sure to add a steaming cup of hot cocoa with marshmallows to complete the snack!

Photo by Tara Winstead Host A Game "Day" Put all your technological devices away, and focus on your loved ones! Play card/board games or puzzles by the fireplace with your closest friends and family is the most rewarding way to spend the holiday, since it’s cozy, wholesome, and the perfect way to bond with your favorite people. Plus, it’s a refreshing change of pace to go without screens for a little while!

Photo by Kari Fulmek Play Winter Sports While sledding or ice skating may seem like a childish activity, there’s no age limit to having fun! In fact, I recently went sledding with my closest friends late at night when all the stars were out, and it was honestly way more fun now, as an adult, than it was during my formative years. 10 out of 10, highly recommend. Just make sure you’re aware of your surroundings and follow any safety protocols necessary for the sledding course!

Photo by Марина Вотинцева Host A Reading Hour Okay, forget what I said. I don’t think anything can beat snuggling up with a lighthearted Christmas novel as the top-tier activity during the holiday. So kick your feet up by the fireplace and get lost in the wonderful world of literature!

Hallmark Channel Watch Hallmark Holiday Movies Here’s another ultra snug activity. Grab your favorite throw blanket and enter Cozyville as you binge-watch the top-rated Hallmark Holiday Movies.

Photo by Hui Huang Have a Snowman Building Contest You’re never too old to have a snowman building contest. But you can take your contest up a notch (or two) by getting really competitive with your competition. I’m talking Bravo TV-style competitiveness. Whoever wins the snowman building contest gets to eat a batch of homemade Christmas cookies that the sore losers must bake! No snow? Host a winter-themed scavenger hunt or try the many viral Christmas games!

