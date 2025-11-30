The 8 Best Christmas Romance Movies You Can Watch In 2025

Christmas romance movies are my number one guilty pleasure. I’ll binge these movies mid-July in the sweltering heat just to feel something, and I’m not ashamed to admit it! If you’re hoping to cozy up this holiday season with a cup of hot cocoa and a feel-good Christmas rom-com, you’re in good company. Here are the absolute best romantic comedies that embody the holiday spirit. Trust me, you don’t want to miss out on these.

Keep reading for Brit + Co's top 8 Christmas romance movies.

Last Christmas — Watch on Netflix Universal Pictures Hot take, but you haven’t even experienced Christmas until you’ve watched this iconic movie starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. I realize how much of a bold statement this is, but I said what I said. Plus, the backdrop of central London during the most wonderful time of the year is the sole definition of magical, even if the ending is quite sad.

Love, Actually — Watch on Peacock Universal Studios Home Entertainment It would be a crime to make this list without including Love, Actually. While the internet has long been divided over whether this is a cinematic classic or an overly sentimental mess, I, for one, happily watch it every year. Do I cry at the end? Every time. Doesn’t even matter that I practically have the entire script memorized; I still get hit with the feels each time I watch, without a single solitary exception.

Love Hard — Watch on Netflix Netflix It’s rare that a Christmas movie has me on the edge of my seat, but Love Hard manages to do so the entire way through. As much as I adore the Christmas film genre, it’s extremely guilty of having the most formulaic, predictable storylines possible. But Love Hard is the exception, and I’m grateful for it. The whole time I watched, I had no idea what to expect, and that’s precisely why I loved it so much. High-stakes drama all around! I’m obsessed.

​Falling For Christmas — Watch on Netflix Netflix Could this potentially be the coziest movie of all time? I just want to put on a pair of fuzzy socks, curl up with my eggnog, and watch this film on repeat. Plus, who hasn’t loved watching Lindsay Lohan’s return to acting?

​The Holiday — Rent on Amazon Prime Sony Pictures Oh, The Holiday. It’ll never be Christmastime without streaming you. In fact, if I were president, I’d make it a law that you must stream this movie during the holiday season, or you’ll be fined. I know there’s a big debate over which is better for the holidays, a cozy English cottage or a Californian mansion. I’ll always argue that spending the holidays cuddling with Jude Law is the correct choice.

​Something From Tiffany’s — Watch on Prime Video Prime Video Sure, Something From Tiffany's has a Hallmark vibe to it, but what's wrong with that! This Zoey Deutch-led romcom from 2022 is perfect if you've already run through all the classics and are looking for something fresh.

Happiest Season — Watch on Disney+ Sony Pictures This LGBTQ+ rom-com features one of the best ensemble casts I’ve ever seen in a single setting. Like, who in their right mind would skip over a movie starring Kristen Stewart, Dan Levy, Aubrey Plaza, and Alison Brie? It’s just a goldmine of my kind of people.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas — Watch on Netflix Netflix This hilarious new Netflix rom-com starring Alicia Silverstone had me bursting with laughter the whole way through. It’s the ultimate second-chance romance story, and it’s paved the way as my newest Christmas comfort movie.

