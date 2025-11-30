Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

The 8 Best Christmas Romance Movies You Can Watch In 2025

christmas romance movies
Sony Pictures
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryNov 30, 2025
Christmas romance movies are my number one guilty pleasure. I’ll binge these movies mid-July in the sweltering heat just to feel something, and I’m not ashamed to admit it! If you’re hoping to cozy up this holiday season with a cup of hot cocoa and a feel-good Christmas rom-com, you’re in good company. Here are the absolute best romantic comedies that embody the holiday spirit. Trust me, you don’t want to miss out on these.

Keep reading for Brit + Co's top 8 Christmas romance movies.

Last Christmas — Watch on Netflix

Emilia Clarke in Last Christmas

Universal Pictures

Hot take, but you haven’t even experienced Christmas until you’ve watched this iconic movie starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. I realize how much of a bold statement this is, but I said what I said. Plus, the backdrop of central London during the most wonderful time of the year is the sole definition of magical, even if the ending is quite sad.

Love, Actually — Watch on Peacock

love actually movie

Universal Studios Home Entertainment

It would be a crime to make this list without including Love, Actually. While the internet has long been divided over whether this is a cinematic classic or an overly sentimental mess, I, for one, happily watch it every year. Do I cry at the end? Every time. Doesn’t even matter that I practically have the entire script memorized; I still get hit with the feels each time I watch, without a single solitary exception.

Love Hard — Watch on Netflix

Jimmy O. Yang and Nina Dobrev in love hard on netflix

Netflix

It’s rare that a Christmas movie has me on the edge of my seat, but Love Hard manages to do so the entire way through. As much as I adore the Christmas film genre, it’s extremely guilty of having the most formulaic, predictable storylines possible. But Love Hard is the exception, and I’m grateful for it. The whole time I watched, I had no idea what to expect, and that’s precisely why I loved it so much. High-stakes drama all around! I’m obsessed.

​Falling For Christmas — Watch on Netflix

Falling For Christmas

Netflix

Could this potentially be the coziest movie of all time? I just want to put on a pair of fuzzy socks, curl up with my eggnog, and watch this film on repeat. Plus, who hasn’t loved watching Lindsay Lohan’s return to acting?

​The Holiday — Rent on Amazon Prime

the holiday movie

Sony Pictures

Oh, The Holiday. It’ll never be Christmastime without streaming you. In fact, if I were president, I’d make it a law that you must stream this movie during the holiday season, or you’ll be fined. I know there’s a big debate over which is better for the holidays, a cozy English cottage or a Californian mansion. I’ll always argue that spending the holidays cuddling with Jude Law is the correct choice.

​Something From Tiffany’s — Watch on Prime Video

\u200bSomething From Tiffany\u2019s

Prime Video

Sure, Something From Tiffany's has a Hallmark vibe to it, but what's wrong with that! This Zoey Deutch-led romcom from 2022 is perfect if you've already run through all the classics and are looking for something fresh.

Happiest Season — Watch on Disney+

Happiest Season

Sony Pictures

This LGBTQ+ rom-com features one of the best ensemble casts I’ve ever seen in a single setting. Like, who in their right mind would skip over a movie starring Kristen Stewart, Dan Levy, Aubrey Plaza, and Alison Brie? It’s just a goldmine of my kind of people.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas — Watch on Netflix

Oliver Hudson and Jameela Jamil in A Merry Little Ex-Mas on Netflix

Netflix

This hilarious new Netflix rom-com starring Alicia Silverstone had me bursting with laughter the whole way through. It’s the ultimate second-chance romance story, and it’s paved the way as my newest Christmas comfort movie.

Which Christmas romance movie will you be streaming next? Tag us on Instagram!

