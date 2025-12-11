8 Budget-Friendly Winter Activities To Warm Your Spirits

I love romanticizing winter, but not all of us can afford to spend the holiday season at luxury ski resorts while sipping expensive red wine from a snow-covered balcony in the penthouse suite! (I spend way too much time on Pinterest.)

Fortunately, there are a ton of budget-friendly options so you can romanticize the most wonderful time of the year without hurting your bank account. Here is a list of affordable winter activities. (And in some cases, completely free!)

Scroll for budget-friendly winter activities to try this weekend!

Photo by Yuting Gao Stargaze On a Clear Winter Night Winter skies can be crisp and great for spotting stars; bundle up and a toasty warm drink!

Jovan Vasiljević on Unsplash A Hot Cocoa And Vision Board Party Plan for the 2026 of your dreams while hanging with your besties. Collect old magazines or create a digital one on Pinterest while sipping hot cocoa from your homemade hot chocolate bar.

Philippe BONTEMPS on Unsplash Check Out Local Events + Holiday Markets Last year, my closest friends and I went to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree get lit up in New York City, and it was just lovely. I consider it one of my fondest holiday memories, which is amazing considering it was absolutely free of charge. Still need to get more gifts? Enjoy holiday markets in your area and other festive events.

Hallmark Channel Holiday Movie Marathon (Or Write One Of Your Own) What could be more cozy and effortlessly toasty than bundling up in your favorite PJs while watching The Holiday or Love Actually? This is my dream activity, in all honesty. I can binge these festive flicks all day long, especially Hallmark movies. Have you ever considered writing one of your own? It's a brilliant creative exercise that often leads to an insanely fun process. Plus, who knows? Maybe after sending in your script, it'll become the next Hallmark sensation.

Sophia Kunkel on Unsplash Borrow Holiday Books From The Local Library Nothing cozier than snuggling up with a Christmas book while sipping peppermint tea! It’s an absolute must during the holidays, and borrowing books from your local library is free, so long as you flash them with your handy dandy library card.

Sixteen Miles Out on Unsplash Journal Or Write A Christmas Book You don’t even have to label yourself as a writer to give this a try! Let your creative side take the wheel and write your very own holiday novel to self-publish on Kindle Direct Publishing. I did this a few years back, and it was one of the most liberating, coziest holiday activities I’ve ever done. Super rewarding, and doesn’t require you to spend a dime! Here's our guide on Writing A Book You Want To Read.

Nicole Michalou Bake Cookies With Your Besties It’s simple, fun, and absolutely delicious! Sometimes the simplest activities are the most rewarding. Check out our holiday cookie recipes!

Svitlana on Unsplash Hygge-Themed Slumber Party In Copenhagen, they live by a lifestyle method called hygge, which translates to the art of coziness. We should learn from this cultural way of life by crafting the toastiest environment possible to snuggle up in during our next hygge-themed slumber party. So set the fireplace, make some hot cocoa, and put on the coziest holiday film for your next event! I may be a full-grown adult, but just last year my besties and I made a gigantic pillow fort during our holiday pajama party, where we laughed, danced, and drank hot cocoa all night long. The perfect night in!

