Colleen Hoover is allegedly "disappointed" in It Ends With Us director and star Justin Baldoni. The film, which released in August 2024, quickly became known for its onset drama between Baldoni and Blake Lively, who sued the director in December 2024 for sexual harassment, alleging Baldoni and his team created a smear campaign against her.

And on November 10, Wayfarer Studios filed a declaration that included texts allegedly sent from It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover to Baldoni.

Keep reading to see what Colleen Hoover said to Justin Baldoni during an alleged text exchange.

In the text message, Colleen Hoover allegedly told Justin Baldoni, "It just feels like I'm on an island here." "When the hate is being directed at me, you guys posting that article and allowing it to fuel the comments is hurtful," the message continues. "And the timing of it just feels like you're worried about your image but not the women who are behind this story." It Ends With Us centers around Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), who finds herself in a dangerous relationship with Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni). However, fans of the book feel like the message around domestic violence have been buried by the celebrity drama. "I know things took an awful turn, and I felt forced to choose when I did not want to, but the back and forth articles from both camps is just so upsetting and ridiculous," she allegedly says. "It's making everyone working on this movie look immature. Everyone is out there trying to save themselves and now this has turned into a huge mess."

The message continues, saying, "And I know you guys think I've made decisions for certain reasons but I have felt the rift from long before I ever was in contact with Blake." "It started with me not being allowed to ead the script until I was sat with readers, but then all the interviews made it seem like you included me in the script from the beginning," the file says. "Then the whole documentary thing where I said no so very many times. And the book. When I asked you guys to at least donate a portion of the proceeds to [domestic violence] and then I was told the only way a donation would be made is if I took 1% and donated that myself." "I have been disappointed personally by your actions many times," she allegedly adds. "I appreciate that you haven't directly said anything negative, that's how it should be. But you are grown men with a platform. You know how to use it to protect your image. Please don't continue to use it to harm me or mine. That's all I'm asking."

What do you think about this latest update on Justin Baldoni and Colleen Hoover? Let us know on Facebook.