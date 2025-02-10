OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

You probably missed this the first time around.

Blake Lively Was "Begged" Not To Show Unfinished 'It Ends With Us' Cut — Then Showed It To 2,000 People

blake lively unfinished it ends with us cut
Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 10, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

If you're familiar with celebrities, then there's a good chance you're well aware of the Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni legal battle at this point. So that means I probably don't need to catch you up on what's new (like the fact Taylor Swift might testify). But there is one moment from June, before the It Ends With Us drama started, that you might have missed — and I'm only saying that because I totally did.

At the Book Bonanza event on June 14, Blake Lively, Brandon Sklenar, and Colleen Hoover had a conversation in front of a bunch of It Ends With Us fans, and the event took a turn for the surprising when Blake announced they were all going to see an unfinished cut of the movie the next day — a decision that's now being used in Justin Baldoni's lawsuit.

Here's exactly what happened with Blake Lively and Colleen Hoover at the Book Bonanza It Ends With Us event.

Blake Lively brought an unfinished cut of 'It Ends With Us' to 2,000 people...despite being "begged" not to show it.

According to Justin's TheLawsuitInfo.com, Blake arrived at the Book Bonanza event in the summer of 2024, and Wayfarer Studios "is informed that Blake Lively told Sony that she will showing audiences at Book Bonanza her cut of the Film, regardless of Sony or Wayfarer’s approval."

"Was supposed to be ours and then I was uninvited," Justin says in a June 14 text. "Whole thing is pretty cruel and intense."

At the event, after Blake teases that they "could show the whole movie" to the audience, and Brandon says he also wants to see the full film, Blake jokes, "this is why everybody loves Atlas."

Colleen Hoover looks a little uncomfortable, and while explaining the adjusted schedule, when Blake asks if Colleen had it planned this way the whole time, the author says, "For the 20 minute clip but I guess we have to show the whole thing."

"Y'all are the only audience in the world that's going to see this cut," Colleen continues. "It is an early cut and, yeah, we're so excited...This is a huge honor. Blake had to fight for you to see this early."

The A Simple Favor actress also admits to the entire audience that the “studio begged me not to show” it but that they “didn’t have the option [to say no], I literally brought the movie with me on the airplane."

Colleen Hoover recently deactivated her Instagram as the legal battle between Justin and Blake continues, and rumors began circulating that the author could also be retiring.

"Colleen Hoover deactivated her IG after [Justin's viral behind-the-scenes video] came out now idk what the hell that’s supposed to mean," one X user tweeted.

We still have a few book-to-movie adaptations to look forward to (namely Regretting You and Verity), so only time will tell what the future holds.

Did you catch this Blake Lively & It Ends With Us moment last summer? Read up on Blake Lively's Controversial It Ends With Us Costumes Cost Over Half A Million Dollars for even more.

