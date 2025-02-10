Blake Lively Was "Begged" Not To Show Unfinished 'It Ends With Us' Cut — Then Showed It To 2,000 People

If you're familiar with celebrities, then there's a good chance you're well aware of the Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni legal battle at this point. So that means I probably don't need to catch you up on what's new (like the fact Taylor Swift might testify). But there is one moment from June, before the It Ends With Us drama started, that you might have missed — and I'm only saying that because I totally did.

At the Book Bonanza event on June 14, Blake Lively, Brandon Sklenar, and Colleen Hoover had a conversation in front of a bunch of It Ends With Us fans, and the event took a turn for the surprising when Blake announced they were all going to see an unfinished cut of the movie the next day — a decision that's now being used in Justin Baldoni's lawsuit.

Here's exactly what happened with Blake Lively and Colleen Hoover at the Book Bonanza It Ends With Us event.

Blake Lively brought an unfinished cut of 'It Ends With Us' to 2,000 people...despite being "begged" not to show it. According to Justin's TheLawsuitInfo.com, Blake arrived at the Book Bonanza event in the summer of 2024, and Wayfarer Studios "is informed that Blake Lively told Sony that she will showing audiences at Book Bonanza her cut of the Film, regardless of Sony or Wayfarer’s approval." "Was supposed to be ours and then I was uninvited," Justin says in a June 14 text. "Whole thing is pretty cruel and intense." At the event, after Blake teases that they "could show the whole movie" to the audience, and Brandon says he also wants to see the full film, Blake jokes, "this is why everybody loves Atlas." Colleen Hoover looks a little uncomfortable, and while explaining the adjusted schedule, when Blake asks if Colleen had it planned this way the whole time, the author says, "For the 20 minute clip but I guess we have to show the whole thing." "Y'all are the only audience in the world that's going to see this cut," Colleen continues. "It is an early cut and, yeah, we're so excited...This is a huge honor. Blake had to fight for you to see this early." The A Simple Favor actress also admits to the entire audience that the “studio begged me not to show” it but that they “didn’t have the option [to say no], I literally brought the movie with me on the airplane."

Did you catch this Blake Lively & It Ends With Us moment last summer? Read up on Blake Lively's Controversial It Ends With Us Costumes Cost Over Half A Million Dollars for even more.