Um, Is Colleen Hoover Retiring From Writing After All That 'It Ends With Us' Drama?

After deactivating her Instagram account amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal battle, sources say there's a new update regarding It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover: that she's retiring from a writing career. The rumor comes after both Justin Baldoni's voice memo and Justin and Blake Lively's text messages leaked online, which just kind of leaves me with one question: what the heck is going on?

According to some DeuxMoi sources , following the drama-turned-legal battle that came as a result of It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover will reportedly no longer be writing. Colleen hasn't confirmed these reports herself, but stay tuned because this is definitely a story we'll be following. It is important to note that she has two more book-to-movie adaptations coming up for Regretting You and Verity , so only time will tell how this whole It Ends With Us situation affects the author's future involvement in bringing her stories to life.

And she isn't the only celeb caught in the middle.

As I previously mentioned, the rumor follows Justin's voice memo getting leaked online, in which the actor-director apologized for his reaction to Blake's script rewrites.

"I for sure fell short and you worked really hard on [the rewrite], and the way you framed it and how that made you feel, I just want to say thank you for sharing that with me," he says. "That takes a lot of trust and vulnerability. I feel really grateful that you feel safe enough to tell me that's how you feel and share that with me. I'm really sorry, I f—cked up, that is a fail on my part."

The incident also allegedly involved Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift, who were reportedly present at Blake and Justin's meeting. "We should all have friends like that," Justin continues. "I'm excited to go through the whole movie with you. I'm just excited to spend time with you, I'm excited to be in your sphere and your presence."

And don't worry Swifties. Reports that Taylor Swift wants to distance herself from Blake after the It Ends With Us drama are simply "not true," according to sources.