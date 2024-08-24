8 Books To Read 'It Ends With Us' Left You Wanting More
It seems everyone's FYP is flooded It Ends With Us and all it's drama, and I can't say mine is any different. Colleen Hoover's popular book-turned-major-motion-picture has receive a lot of mixed reviews among fans and critics alike. While it was a very popular book, it seems some people were left wanting a bit more from the story — and if you happen to be in that same boat, then I have the list you won't want to miss!
Whether you loved Lily and Atlas's love story, you wanted a more thoughtful approach to the book's themes, or anything in between, I found some fantastic books to fill in those gaps for you. Here are 8 books like It Ends With Usto check out right now!
Amazon
It Starts With Usby Colleen Hoover
Amazon
Where Love Lies by Raz Tal Scheinirer
Amazon
Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren
Amazon
Where the Crawdads Singby Delia Owens
This Reese's Book Club pick was made into a motion picture, by by the incredibly talented Daisy Edgar Jones. The story is about a young girl named Kya, known to her town as the "marsh girl" because she lives in the swamps of North Carolina. Because of her extremely troubled upbringing, she lives alone out there in the swamp. Two young men from the town become interested in Kya, and separate friendships form with each. However, a tragedy strikes, shaking their friendship, and putting Kya at the center of a murder case.
This book will have you unravelling as you follow the trail of secrets and heartbreak — you definitely won't want to skip this one!
Amazon
Happy Placeby Emily Henry
Amazon
The Infinity Between Usby N.S. Perkins
Violet and Will have gone to the same house on the beach for 18 years ever since their parents bought it together. They spent so much of their childhood growing up together, but soon that friendship grows to more. They decide to take the next step towards being together, until one night a tragedy happens and the two are torn apart — and Violet wants nothing to do with Will ever again.
5 years later, Violet has to deal with the sale of the beach house, only to run into Will. His promise? If she spends the summer with him, he'll let her sell the house. But soon, Violet finds herself remembering those years they had together; and what they lost on the way.
Amazon
Normal People by Sally Rooney
This story is about two complex individuals, Marianne and Connell, as they navigate their feelings and friendship toward one another over the years. The plot follows them from school all the way past college. You see them grow into their own lives while trying to stay connected and figure out their feelings for another. As these characters explore intimacy, friendship, love, jealousy, and conflict all interwoven together, they have to decide for themselves: are they it for each other?
Amazon
This Could Be Us by Kennedy Ryan
Kennedy Ryan tells stories about beautifully strong women where the romance just happens to be a backstory. This particular story follows a woman, Soledad, who's dealing with a divorce and trying to find herself, only for an unexpected man comes into the picture and makes her question everything. Read through Soledad's journey as she starts to uncover self-discovery — and most of all self-acceptance!
