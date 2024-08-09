Blake Lively Says Moments With Her Family Are "All Over" 'It Ends With Us': "It's So Personal To Me"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Blake Lively is a family gal through and through. The It Ends With Us star is always hyping up her kids (James, Inez, Betty, and Olin), her husband Ryan Reynolds, and even her sister Robyn (who actually makes a cameo appearance in the new Colleen Hooveradaptation!). And Lively's love for her family is so strong, it spills over into everything she does — including It Ends With Us. When I ask if being a mom influenced her understanding of Lily during an interview for the film, Lively immediately responds with, "Oh God, yes."
"Motherhood influenced this — my own mother influenced this," she says. "I was lucky to be able to be involved in so many different aspects of movie, not just onscreen, on screen is the smallest amount of work that I did in this film to be honest. And I took the relationships with my mother and my sisters, or my children, and my feelings and I mean, it's all over this film."
While the A Simple Favor actress admits she'll never reveal the moments that made it into the movie, she's excited for her loved ones to experience it firsthand: "Moments we've had together, things we've said to each other. And I think that's why I feel so proud and it, and it's so personal me."
In addition to leading the cast, Lively served as a producer and (according to director Justin Baldoni), we can thank her for that Taylor Swift needle drop!
"All of her songs are great, we could have put any song up there," Lively tells The Hollywood Reporter when asked about including "My Tears Ricochet" from 2020's Folklore. "We could have done like a voice memo song, it would have been the best song to have ever been in a movie.”
Sony Pictures Releasing
While viewers all over the world won't come into It Ends With Us with the same behind-the-scenes knowledge, Blake Lively is excited to welcome everyone into the world of Lily Bloom.
"This story is told with empathy," she says. "It's never judging people for making the decisions they make and maybe making mistakes and showing people that there is a way out. And you're also OK for maybe not always making the right decision at the right time. You're still a good person, you're still valuable."
Check out the rest of this year's Most-Anticipated August Movies and the Best Blake Lively Movies to watch after you see It Ends With Us!
Lead image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!