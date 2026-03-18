I don’t usually get excited about laundry detergent—but I’ve been using Homecourt’s laundry concentrate for months, and somehow this tiny bottle just keeps going. One small squirt is all it takes for a full load, thanks to its 10x concentrated, and the scent is amazing (think apple, orange flower, jasmine petals, and a hint of creamy vanilla). More luxury than laundry day. (It’s also made with plant-based, biodegradable ingredients and it’s free of sulfates, phthalates, and other toxins.)

Because you don’t have to use as much product with concentrated cleaners, you’ll actually end up saving a good amount of money in the process, since your bottle will last you a long time compared to standard cleaning supplies. Sometimes it’s the little things that most effectively help you save up in the long run.

Want to clean smarter, not harder? If so, you’re not going to want to skip out on these amazing Amazon finds. Plus, they’re perfect for spring cleaning! Here are highly rated concentrated cleaners for your home, so you can keep everything from the kitchen sink to your new spring clothes fresh and like new.

Save with these concentrated cleaners from Amazon for spring cleaning!

Amazon Simple Green All Purpose Cleaner Concentrate Simple Green All Purpose Cleaner works like magic to get rid of the toughest stains. You can get it in lavender scent as well as fresh lemon. Love! You can use it on fabric, counters, floors, carpets, and cars. Fun fact: it meets the U.S. EPA's Safer Choice program, meaning the ingredients in Simple Green are safer for the environment and people.

Amazon Puracy Enzyme-Powered Laundry Detergent Concentrate If your skin tends to react to everything, your laundry detergent might be the culprit—and this one is the fix. This formula is made specifically for sensitive skin and allergy sufferers, so you can wash your clothes without worrying about irritation. It skips all the usual harsh offenders—no sulfates (SLS, SLES, SCS), bleach, phosphates, petrochemicals, chlorine, dyes, perfumes, or common allergens. Basically, it’s a back-to-basics approach to clean that actually puts your skin first. The result? Fresh, truly clean clothes that feel as good as they look, without any of the unnecessary extras.

Amazon MRS. MEYER'S Multi-Surface Everyday Concentrate This is the elite stuff, my friends. It’s the easiest way to add a touch of opulence and luxury to your home. Plus, the scent of lemon is so fresh and clean, it’ll brighten your entire day.

Amazon Puracy Stain Remover Laundry Stain Cleaner As a certified klutz who always spills coffee and food on my clothes, I desperately need this travel stain cleaner, which is perfect for cleaning up messy accidents with just a few spritzes. Works like magic on clothes and carpets! As a certified klutz who always spills coffee and food on my clothes, I desperately need this travel stain cleaner, which is perfect for cleaning up messy accidents with just a few spritzes. Works like magic on clothes and carpets!

Amazon Good Natured Brand All-Purpose Cleaner Concentrate If you’re in your spring refresh era, this is the easiest way to make your whole home feel instantly cleaner (and chicer, too). This all-purpose cleaner concentrate may be small, but it’s seriously mighty—one bottle makes up to eight full 16 oz sprays. Translation: less waste, more sparkle, and a smarter way to stock your cleaning routine.

Amazon Seventh Generation Laundry Concentrated Liquid Detergent Thanks to Easy Dose spout, this bottle measures the perfect amount every single time—just flip, squeeze once, and you’re done. No guesswork, no mess. Don’t let the compact size fool you—this ultra-concentrated formula packs a serious punch. You get up to 66 loads in an easy-to-store bottle and even easier to feel good about. It uses 60% less plastic, 50% less water, and is 75% lighter than traditional bulky bottles, making it a win for both your space and the planet. And yes, it actually works. The advanced enzyme formula tackles tough stains without relying on unnecessary extras—no dyes, fragrances, or artificial brighteners. Just a powerful, streamlined clean that keeps things simple in the best way.

Amazon Evolve Concentrated Bleach Tablet If you are looking forhese ultra-concentrated tablets activate in hot or cold water, has a two-year shelf life, and skip the usual mess (no spills, splashes, or leaks here). One tablet mixed with ½ cup of water equals the strength of ½ cup of standard liquid bleach, making it incredibly efficient. Plus, it’s lightweight, easy to store, and cuts down on plastic waste—so your cleaning routine feels just as good as it works.

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