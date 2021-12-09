Forget Spring Cleaning: It’s All About the End-of-Year Closet Refresh
As the end of the year nears, it’s hard to escape the “out with the old, in with the new” mentality. It’s a good time to reassess what’s working for you, what’s not, and set some serious goals for the new year. And in all that big-picture thinking, getting organized is key—starting with your closet. We don’t know about you, but we just think better when things are in order and we have a bit of breathing space. We’ve rounded up some tips on how to clear the clutter, refresh your clothing, and instill a sense of calm in your life.
Do a Careful Edit
You’ve probably heard it before: Most of us are wearing 10 percent of our clothing 90 percent of the time. That means there are a whole lot of things in your closet that never get off the hanger or shelf. It’s time to sort through your stuff and be honest about what you’ll likely never wear again. Decide what you’re keeping (the on-trend stuff, the classics, and the wardrobe staples), what you can donate or sell, and also what needs to be mended (like that LBD with the broken hook-and-eye closure). Remove anything that’s beyond repair, extremely worn, doesn’t fit, or just isn’t your style anymore. Also, make a pile of what could use a washing or a dry cleaning, which brings us to the next point.
Refresh Old Clothes With the Right Detergent
Clothes that have been sitting around in the back of your closet for a while can take on a musty smell. Refresh and revive your old favorites worth saving by giving them a gentle wash — you don't need to use a detergent that is heavy on fragrance. And, in fact, if you have sensitive skin, you should avoid a fragranced detergent altogether. It can make skin itchy and irritated. The same goes for dyes in the formula (your detergent doesn't have to be blue to get your clothing clean). Wash your clothing with a hypoallergenic formula that is made without dyes, perfumes, and preservatives.
Upgrade Your Hangers
Mismatched hangers can make a closet look unkempt. Hanging your clothes on all the same type and color hanger is such a small tweak, but it yields big results and makes your wardrobe appear more organized and visually appealing. Whether you like wooden hangers, the velvet-garment-hugging type, or the white plastic, just pick one—and stick with it.
Color-Coordinate Your Clothing
It’s another visual trick that makes even a tiny closet look inviting. Sorting your clothes into color-coordinated groups makes your wardrobe appear orderly. Plus, it helps you find clothes easier. Need a black blazer? Go straight to the black section. It’ll save you time when you feel like you have none!
Know When To Fold ‘Em
You’re going to hang things like dresses, blouses, and dress pants, but what should you fold? (on shelves in your closet, if you have them). You’ll want to fold t-shirts and lightweight knits and sweaters, which can lose their shape when placed on a hanger. For a powerful clean, wash them in your gentle Arm & Hammer Free & Clear detergent and fold straight from the dryer to avoid wrinkling. Jeans and leggings also make sense to fold, if you have the shelf or drawer space.
Follow these tips and all your clothes will be fresh, accessible, and ready to wear, which means mornings in 2022 are bound to be a lot more pleasant. You’re welcome!
Lead Image Photo Credit: Shutterstock